IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Last Chance Qualifying

108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Last Chance Qualifying - Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Speed 31 Katherine Legge GBR Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda 230.092 32 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda 230.027 33 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 229.974 OUT Nolan Siegel GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Straight after it had been decided who would be in the Fast Six Qualifying session later today all eyes turned to the other end of the grid as the Last Chance Qualifying got underway.

The four drivers in this session came into today knowing they may not be back next weekend for the Indianapolis 500. The four drivers in this session are Katherine Legge, the 2022 Indy500 winner, Marcus Ericsson, Graham Rahal and rookie, Nolan Siegel.

The four drivers left everything out on track during the hour Last Chance Qualifying session.

Katherine Legge guaranteed her spot in the Indy500 on her first run in this Qualifying session as she set an average speed of 230.092mph on her opening run. Legge did not have an easy run as he nearly hit the wall on her warmup lap and her final lap.

Marcus Ericsson made a massive mistake on his first run in the Last Chance Qualifying session as he miscounted his laps and ended his run a lap early. However, after a second run, Ericsson is in the Indy500 after setting an average speed of 230.027mph.

Graham Rahal will race in the Indy500! After late drama and late nerves, Rahal will be in the prestigious event after getting bumped out in the Last Chance Qualifying session last year.

Teenage driver, Nolan Siegel, will not start the Indy500 after he crashed out on his second run in the Last Chance Qualifying session.