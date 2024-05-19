IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Fast 12 Qualifying
Full results from the Fast 12 Qualifying session for the 108th Indianapolis 500.
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Fast 12 Qualifying - Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Speed
|1
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|233.492
|2
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|233.483
|3
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|233.286
|4
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|233.071
|5
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick
|Chevrolet
|232.788
|6
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|232.723
|7
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|232.61
|8
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|232.584
|9
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|232.305
|10
|Takuma Sato
|JPN
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|232.171
|11
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|230.993
|12
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|USA
|DRR-CUSICK Motorsport
|Chevrolet
|230.567
The excitement for the Indianapolis 500 is increasing session by session as the Indy500 Fast 12 Qualifying has concluded.
The top six from this session will move on to the Firestone Fast Six Qualifying session, but positions seventh to 12th have been decided by this session.
The drivers who are through to the Fast Six later today are Scott McLaughlin, Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, Kyle Larson, and Santino Ferrucci.
But as you look down the order it is guaranteed that Rinus Veekay, who nearly had a heavy crash yesterday, will start from seventh place.
Pato O’Ward missed out on the Fast Six as he qualified in eighth place, just ahead of Felix Rosenqvist in ninth.
Takuma Sato will start 10th, just ahead of Kyle Kirkwood and Ryan Hunter-Reay.