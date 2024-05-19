IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Fast 12 Qualifying

108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Fast 12 Qualifying - Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Speed 1 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet 233.492 2 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet 233.483 3 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet 233.286 4 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 233.071 5 Kyle Larson USA Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick Chevrolet 232.788 6 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 232.723 7 Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 232.61 8 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 232.584 9 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda 232.305 10 Takuma Sato JPN Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 232.171 11 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda 230.993 12 Ryan Hunter-Reay USA DRR-CUSICK Motorsport Chevrolet 230.567

The excitement for the Indianapolis 500 is increasing session by session as the Indy500 Fast 12 Qualifying has concluded.

The top six from this session will move on to the Firestone Fast Six Qualifying session, but positions seventh to 12th have been decided by this session.

The drivers who are through to the Fast Six later today are Scott McLaughlin, Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, Kyle Larson, and Santino Ferrucci.

But as you look down the order it is guaranteed that Rinus Veekay, who nearly had a heavy crash yesterday, will start from seventh place.

Pato O’Ward missed out on the Fast Six as he qualified in eighth place, just ahead of Felix Rosenqvist in ninth.

Takuma Sato will start 10th, just ahead of Kyle Kirkwood and Ryan Hunter-Reay.