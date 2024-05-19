IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Fast 12 Qualifying

Full results from the Fast 12 Qualifying session for the 108th Indianapolis 500.

108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Fast 12 Qualifying - Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerSpeed
1Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet233.492
2Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet233.483
3Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet233.286
4Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet233.071
5Kyle LarsonUSAArrow McLaren/Rick HendrickChevrolet232.788
6Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet232.723
7Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet232.61
8Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet232.584
9Felix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda232.305
10Takuma SatoJPNRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda232.171
11Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda230.993
12Ryan Hunter-ReayUSADRR-CUSICK MotorsportChevrolet230.567

The excitement for the Indianapolis 500 is increasing session by session as the Indy500 Fast 12 Qualifying has concluded.

The top six from this session will move on to the Firestone Fast Six Qualifying session, but positions seventh to 12th have been decided by this session.

The drivers who are through to the Fast Six later today are Scott McLaughlin, Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, Kyle Larson, and Santino Ferrucci.

But as you look down the order it is guaranteed that Rinus Veekay, who nearly had a heavy crash yesterday, will start from seventh place.

Pato O’Ward missed out on the Fast Six as he qualified in eighth place, just ahead of Felix Rosenqvist in ninth.

Takuma Sato will start 10th, just ahead of Kyle Kirkwood and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

