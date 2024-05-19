IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Last Chance Practice

Full results from the Last Chance practice session for the 108th Indianapolis 500.

Katherine Legge
Katherine Legge
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Last Chance Practice - Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerSpeed
1Katherine LeggeGBRDale Coyne Racing with RWRHonda231.304
2Marcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda230.877
3Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda230.038
4Nolan SiegelGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda229.337

Straight after the Fast 12 finished their Practice session before their Qualifying the Last Chance drivers got their one hour of Practice.

These drivers were the four who did not make the top thirty yesterday. These drivers are Marcus Ericsson, Graham Rahal, Nolan Siegel and Katherine Legge.

These final four will battle later today to make sure they take part in the Indy500 next week. One of the four drivers will be sent home after today as only three of the four drivers can make up the final row.

Katherine Legge was the fastest driver out of the four Last Chance drivers. She set a Fastest Lap Speed of 231.304mph around the Indianapolis Motorspeedway.

The final two drivers who on paper look likely to get into the Indy500 are Marcus Ericsson and Graham Rahal.

The driver who during this final Practice is on the edge of elimination is Nolan Siegel who is last in the Last Chance Practice ahead of his final Qualifying.

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR
Results
1h ago
2024 NASCAR All-Star Open Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: Full results
Ty Gibbs
Ty Gibbs
IndyCar
Results
1h ago
IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Full starting grid
IndyCar
Results
1h ago
IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Firestone Fast Six Qualifying
Scott McLaughlin
Scott McLaughlin
IndyCar
2h ago
Indianapolis 500 - Fast Six Qualifying - As it happened
Santino Ferrucci
Santino Ferrucci
IndyCar
Results
2h ago
IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Last Chance Qualifying
Katherine Legge
Katherine Legge

Latest News

BSB
News
3h ago
British Superbikes, Donington Park: O’Halloran - ”didn’t want to be making my move on the last lap!”
O'Halloran in the lead, race three, Donington Park, May 2024
O'Halloran in the lead, race three, Donington Park, May 2024
© Ian Hopgood Photography
IndyCar
3h ago
Indianapolis 500 - Last Chance Qualifying - As it happened
Marcus Ericsson
Marcus Ericsson
IndyCar
Results
3h ago
IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Fast 12 Qualifying
Scott McLaughlin
Scott McLaughlin
BSB
News
4h ago
British Superbikes, Donington Park: Bridewell - “all of a sudden this green Kawasaki appeared!”
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, leads at Donington Park, Race three, 19th May
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, leads at Donington Park, Race three, 19th May
© Ian Hopgood Photography