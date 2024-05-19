IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Last Chance Practice

108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Last Chance Practice - Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Speed 1 Katherine Legge GBR Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda 231.304 2 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda 230.877 3 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 230.038 4 Nolan Siegel GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda 229.337

Straight after the Fast 12 finished their Practice session before their Qualifying the Last Chance drivers got their one hour of Practice.

These drivers were the four who did not make the top thirty yesterday. These drivers are Marcus Ericsson, Graham Rahal, Nolan Siegel and Katherine Legge.

These final four will battle later today to make sure they take part in the Indy500 next week. One of the four drivers will be sent home after today as only three of the four drivers can make up the final row.

Katherine Legge was the fastest driver out of the four Last Chance drivers. She set a Fastest Lap Speed of 231.304mph around the Indianapolis Motorspeedway.

The final two drivers who on paper look likely to get into the Indy500 are Marcus Ericsson and Graham Rahal.

The driver who during this final Practice is on the edge of elimination is Nolan Siegel who is last in the Last Chance Practice ahead of his final Qualifying.