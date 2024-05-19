IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Fast 12 Practice

108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Fast 12 Practice - Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Speed 1 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet 234.052 2 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda 233.485 3 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 233.462 4 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 233.155 5 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda 232.896 6 Kyle Larson USA Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick Chevrolet 232.845 7 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet 232.817 8 Takuma Sato JPN Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 232.715 9 Ryan Hunter-Reay USA DRR-CUSICK Motorsport Chevrolet 232.211 10 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 232.068 11 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet 231.99

The second day of Indianapolis 500 Qualifying is underway with the final session of Practice for the drivers. This is the seventh session of Practice for the drivers and their first after the six-hour Qualifying session yesterday.

During the first hour of Practice, the track was open for the Fast 12 runners who have guaranteed themselves a starting position in the top 12. There will also be another hour of Practice for the Last Chance Qualifying drivers, the four drivers who finished outside of the top 30 yesterday in Qualifying.

But for the Fast 12’s Practice session, it was Josef Newgarden who set the fastest lap around the Indianapolis Motorspeedway with a 234.052mph fast lap speed.

Flex Rosenqvist and Pato O’Ward finished in second and third place with 233.485mph and 233.462mph respectively.

Alexander Rossi finished his hour in fourth place ahead of Kyle Kirkwood who was in fifth. Then IndyCar rookie, Kyle Larson finished sixth place.

Scott McLaughlin finished seventh place just ahead of Takuma Sato and Ryan Hunter-Reay in eighth and ninth place.

The final two drivers to take part in the Fast 12 Practice was Santino Ferrucci and Will Power in 10th and 11th place. Rinus Veekay did not come out for the session due to his crash yesterday and further repairs occurring on his car.