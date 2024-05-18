2024 Indy500: Qualifying One Results

108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Qualifications - Day One Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Speed 1 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet 233.758 2 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet 233.332 3 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet 233.293 4 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 233.069 5 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda 232.764 6 Kyle Larson USA Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick Chevrolet 232.563 7 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda 232.547 8 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 232.496 9 Takuma Sato JPN Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 232.473 10 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 232.434 11 Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 232.419 12 Ryan Hunter-Reay USA DRR-CUSICK Motorsport Chevrolet 232.385 13 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda 232.316 14 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 232.306 15 Callum Ilott GBR Arrow MclLaren Chevrolet 232.23 16 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 232.183 17 Ed Carpenter USA Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 232.017 18 Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 231.948 19 Marco Andretti USA Andretti Herta w/ Marco and Curb-Agajanian Honda 231.89 20 Helio Castroneves BRA Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda 231.871 21 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 231.851 22 Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 231.847 23 Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 231.826 24 Christian Rasmussen DNK Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 231.682 25 Tom Blomqvist GBR Meyer Shank Racing Honda 231.578 26 Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 231.514 27 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 231.506 28 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 231.465 29 Conor Daly USA DRR-CUSICK Motorsport Chevrolet 231.243 30 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 231.1 31 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda 32 Nolan Siegel GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda 33 Katherine Legge GBR Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda 34 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

The first qualifying session of the Indianapolis 500 got underway today as 34 drivers took to the track to complete four laps to get their average lap times.

Today’s session did not determine the entire grid. However, it did decide who would be starting the iconic Indy500 from 13th to 30th places next weekend. The top 12 positions in this session are irrelevant, as of now.

However, after six hours of qualifying Colton Herta will start the 108th Indianapolis 500 from 13th place, the first driver to know their starting spot come next Sunday.

Behind him will be Alex Palou and Callum Ilott in 14th and 15th place. Rookie driver, Marcus Armstrong, will start his first-ever Indy500 from 16th place on the grid.

Team owner Ed Carpenter is back racing for the Indy500, and he will start from 17th. With another IndyCar rookie behind him with Kyffin Simpson in 18th place.

Mario Andretti’s grandson, Marco Andretti, will start his 19th Indy500 in 19th place. Behind Andretti is another one-off drive for Helio Castroneves who will start 20th. Veteran, Scott Dixon, will start from down in 21st place.

Late heartbreak for Agustin Canapino saw what could have been a Fast 12 position crumble as he will start from 22nd. Sting Ray Robb will start from down in 23rd, with Christian Rasmussen in 24th.

Tom Blomqvist will start his first-ever Indy500 from 25th place ahead of Romain Grosjean in 26th overall. There will be a rookie on either side of Grosjean as Linus Lundqvist will start from 27th.

Christian Lundgaard will start from 28th with Conor Daly and Pietro Fittipaldi rounding out the top 30 in 29th and 30th place.

The drivers who will have to fight to even take part in this prestigious event are: Marcus Ericsson, Nolan Siegel, Katherine Legge and Graham Rahal.