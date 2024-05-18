2024 Indy500: Qualifying One Results
The drivers that will start from 13th to 30th place at the Indy500 next week were decided today in a six-hour Qualifying session.
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Qualifications - Day One Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Speed
|1
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|233.758
|2
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|233.332
|3
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|233.293
|4
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|233.069
|5
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|232.764
|6
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick
|Chevrolet
|232.563
|7
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|232.547
|8
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|232.496
|9
|Takuma Sato
|JPN
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|232.473
|10
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|232.434
|11
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|232.419
|12
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|USA
|DRR-CUSICK Motorsport
|Chevrolet
|232.385
|13
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|232.316
|14
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|232.306
|15
|Callum Ilott
|GBR
|Arrow MclLaren
|Chevrolet
|232.23
|16
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|232.183
|17
|Ed Carpenter
|USA
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|232.017
|18
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|231.948
|19
|Marco Andretti
|USA
|Andretti Herta w/ Marco and Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|231.89
|20
|Helio Castroneves
|BRA
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|231.871
|21
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|231.851
|22
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|231.847
|23
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|231.826
|24
|Christian Rasmussen
|DNK
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|231.682
|25
|Tom Blomqvist
|GBR
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|231.578
|26
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|231.514
|27
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|231.506
|28
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|231.465
|29
|Conor Daly
|USA
|DRR-CUSICK Motorsport
|Chevrolet
|231.243
|30
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|231.1
|31
|Marcus Ericsson
|SWE
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|32
|Nolan Siegel
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|33
|Katherine Legge
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing with RWR
|Honda
|34
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
The first qualifying session of the Indianapolis 500 got underway today as 34 drivers took to the track to complete four laps to get their average lap times.
Today’s session did not determine the entire grid. However, it did decide who would be starting the iconic Indy500 from 13th to 30th places next weekend. The top 12 positions in this session are irrelevant, as of now.
However, after six hours of qualifying Colton Herta will start the 108th Indianapolis 500 from 13th place, the first driver to know their starting spot come next Sunday.
Behind him will be Alex Palou and Callum Ilott in 14th and 15th place. Rookie driver, Marcus Armstrong, will start his first-ever Indy500 from 16th place on the grid.
Team owner Ed Carpenter is back racing for the Indy500, and he will start from 17th. With another IndyCar rookie behind him with Kyffin Simpson in 18th place.
Mario Andretti’s grandson, Marco Andretti, will start his 19th Indy500 in 19th place. Behind Andretti is another one-off drive for Helio Castroneves who will start 20th. Veteran, Scott Dixon, will start from down in 21st place.
Late heartbreak for Agustin Canapino saw what could have been a Fast 12 position crumble as he will start from 22nd. Sting Ray Robb will start from down in 23rd, with Christian Rasmussen in 24th.
Tom Blomqvist will start his first-ever Indy500 from 25th place ahead of Romain Grosjean in 26th overall. There will be a rookie on either side of Grosjean as Linus Lundqvist will start from 27th.
Christian Lundgaard will start from 28th with Conor Daly and Pietro Fittipaldi rounding out the top 30 in 29th and 30th place.
The drivers who will have to fight to even take part in this prestigious event are: Marcus Ericsson, Nolan Siegel, Katherine Legge and Graham Rahal.