2024 Indy500: Qualifying One Results

The drivers that will start from 13th to 30th place at the Indy500 next week were decided today in a six-hour Qualifying session.

108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Qualifications - Day One Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerSpeed
1Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet233.758
2Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet233.332
3Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet233.293
4Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet233.069
5Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda232.764
6Kyle LarsonUSAArrow McLaren/Rick HendrickChevrolet232.563
7Felix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda232.547
8Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet232.496
9Takuma SatoJPNRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda232.473
10Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet232.434
11Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet232.419
12Ryan Hunter-ReayUSADRR-CUSICK MotorsportChevrolet232.385
13Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda232.316
14Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda232.306
15Callum IlottGBRArrow MclLarenChevrolet232.23
16Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda232.183
17Ed CarpenterUSAEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet232.017
18Kyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda231.948
19Marco AndrettiUSAAndretti Herta w/ Marco and Curb-AgajanianHonda231.89
20Helio CastronevesBRAMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-AgajanianHonda231.871
21Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda231.851
22Agustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet231.847
23Sting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet231.826
24Christian RasmussenDNKEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet231.682
25Tom BlomqvistGBRMeyer Shank RacingHonda231.578
26Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet231.514
27Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda231.506
28Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda231.465
29Conor DalyUSADRR-CUSICK MotorsportChevrolet231.243
30Pietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda231.1
31Marcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda 
32Nolan SiegelGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda 
33Katherine LeggeGBRDale Coyne Racing with RWRHonda 
34Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda 

The first qualifying session of the Indianapolis 500 got underway today as 34 drivers took to the track to complete four laps to get their average lap times.

Today’s session did not determine the entire grid. However, it did decide who would be starting the iconic Indy500 from 13th to 30th places next weekend. The top 12 positions in this session are irrelevant, as of now.

However, after six hours of qualifying Colton Herta will start the 108th Indianapolis 500 from 13th place, the first driver to know their starting spot come next Sunday.

Behind him will be Alex Palou and Callum Ilott in 14th and 15th place. Rookie driver, Marcus Armstrong, will start his first-ever Indy500 from 16th place on the grid.

Team owner Ed Carpenter is back racing for the Indy500, and he will start from 17th. With another IndyCar rookie behind him with Kyffin Simpson in 18th place.

Mario Andretti’s grandson, Marco Andretti, will start his 19th Indy500 in 19th place. Behind Andretti is another one-off drive for Helio Castroneves who will start 20th. Veteran, Scott Dixon, will start from down in 21st place.

Late heartbreak for Agustin Canapino saw what could have been a Fast 12 position crumble as he will start from 22nd. Sting Ray Robb will start from down in 23rd, with Christian Rasmussen in 24th.

Tom Blomqvist will start his first-ever Indy500 from 25th place ahead of Romain Grosjean in 26th overall. There will be a rookie on either side of Grosjean as Linus Lundqvist will start from 27th.

Christian Lundgaard will start from 28th with Conor Daly and Pietro Fittipaldi rounding out the top 30 in 29th and 30th place.

The drivers who will have to fight to even take part in this prestigious event are: Marcus Ericsson, Nolan Siegel, Katherine Legge and Graham Rahal.

