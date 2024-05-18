IndyCar results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Practice Six

108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice Six Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Speed 1 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 232.727 2 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 232.525 3 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 232.416 4 Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 232.395 5 Conor Daly USA DRR-CUSICK Motorsport Chevrolet 232.054 6 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 231.939 7 Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 230.694 8 Katheriner Legge GBR Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda 229.99 9 Nolan Siegel GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda 226.903

After a delayed start to the sixth practice session of the Indianapolis 500, this is the final Practice session for all drivers ahead of the first of four qualifying sessions this week.

Just before practice was set to get underway the weather stopped play and delayed the drivers heading out onto the iconic oval. Once the conditions cleared up the short one-hour Practice session began.

With most drivers feeling confident ahead of qualifying late today only a very few drivers left the pits to take part in this morning sessions. But of those drivers who did it was Alex Palou who took the top spot this morning, with a best speed of 232.727mph.

Behind the series leader was Linus Lundqvist and Indy 500 rookie, Marcus Armstrong. In fourth and fifth was former Formula One driver, Romain Grosjean, and Conor Daly.

In sixth place was Scott Dixon, with Kyffin Simpson in seventh. In eighth place was Katherine Legge, who has not taken part in any IndyCar races this season. Then finally rounding out the order from Practice session Six was Nolan Siegel.