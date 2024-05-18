IndyCar results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Practice Six

Full results from the sixth practice session for the 108th Indianapolis 500.

Alex Palou
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice Six Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerSpeed
1Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda232.727
2Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda232.525
3Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda232.416
4Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet232.395
5Conor DalyUSADRR-CUSICK MotorsportChevrolet232.054
6Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda231.939
7Kyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda230.694
8Katheriner LeggeGBRDale Coyne Racing with RWRHonda229.99
9Nolan SiegelGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda226.903

After a delayed start to the sixth practice session of the Indianapolis 500, this is the final Practice session for all drivers ahead of the first of four qualifying sessions this week.

Just before practice was set to get underway the weather stopped play and delayed the drivers heading out onto the iconic oval. Once the conditions cleared up the short one-hour Practice session began.

With most drivers feeling confident ahead of qualifying late today only a very few drivers left the pits to take part in this morning sessions. But of those drivers who did it was Alex Palou who took the top spot this morning, with a best speed of 232.727mph.

Behind the series leader was Linus Lundqvist and Indy 500 rookie, Marcus Armstrong. In fourth and fifth was former Formula One driver, Romain Grosjean, and Conor Daly.

In sixth place was Scott Dixon, with Kyffin Simpson in seventh. In eighth place was Katherine Legge, who has not taken part in any IndyCar races this season. Then finally rounding out the order from Practice session Six was Nolan Siegel.

