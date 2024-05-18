Snake on track struck by IndyCar drivers on Fast Friday

A snake slithered onto the Indianapolis Motor Speedway track to cause drivers a shock

IndyCar
IndyCar

A snake was hit by oncoming IndyCar drivers during Fast Friday.

The unexpected visitor slithered onto the Indianapolis Motor Speedway track to shock drivers who were running through their qualifying sims.

Alexander Rossi was forced to abort his first qualifying simulation when he saw what he thought was a drive shaft that had fallen off another car.

"It was kind of sketchy, because I didn't know what it was," Rossi said.

But, it was a snake.

"Then I hit it, and nothing bad happened, so I kept going," Rossi said.

Rossi then clocked 232.916 mph in an uninterrupted qualifying run.

"First real one without any snakes, so that's nice," was his reaction.

Scott McLaughlin later appeared to drive over the snake, too.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
26m ago
Why isn't David Croft commentating at F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix? Who is Harry Benjamin?
David Croft alongside Alpine driver Esteban Ocon.
David Croft alongside Alpine driver Esteban Ocon.
F1
17m ago
2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Practice
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
IndyCar
Results
30m ago
IndyCar results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Practice Six
Alex Palou
Alex Palou
BSB
Results
47m ago
2024 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Qualifying Results
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, 18th May, superpole qualifying
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, 18th May, superpole qualifying
© Ian Hopgood Photography
MotoGP
News
48m ago
First hint in Italy that Luca Marini could try to break Honda contract
Luca Marini
Luca Marini

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Glory for Valentino Rossi at Misano as he wins on four wheels again
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
News
1h ago
Toto Wolff insists Mercedes on a “upward trajectory” despite key losses to Ferrari
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
KTM set the record straight on their pursuit of another satellite team
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo drops new hint about mystery offers from unknown rivals
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo