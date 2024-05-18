IndyCar results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Fast Friday

Full results from the fifth practice session for the 108th Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
IndyCar
IndyCar results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Practice 5
RankDriverBest TimeBest Speed
1Colton Herta00:38.3021234.974
2Kyle Larson00:38.4171234.271
3Josef Newgarden00:38.4189234.26
4Scott McLaughlin00:38.4447234.102
5Alexander Rossi00:38.4606234.006
6Will Power00:38.4839233.864
7Pato O'Ward00:38.5030233.748
8Kyle Kirkwood00:38.5101233.705
9Takuma Sato00:38.5144233.679
10Santino Ferrucci00:38.5585233.412
11Agustin Canapino00:38.5702233.341
12Felix Rosenqvist00:38.5848233.252
13Ryan Hunter-Reay00:38.5947233.193
14Callum Ilott00:38.6041233.136
15Rinus VeeKay00:38.6134233.08
16Sting Ray Robb00:38.6197233.042
17Marco Andretti00:38.6430232.901
18Christian Lundgaard00:38.6981232.57
19Ed Carpenter00:38.7018232.547
20Helio Castroneves00:38.7105232.495
21Scott Dixon00:38.7142232.473
22Marcus Ericsson00:38.7283232.388
23Tom Blomqvist00:38.7520232.246
24Alex Palou00:38.7705232.135
25Romain Grosjean00:38.7706232.135
26Marcus Armstrong00:38.7756232.105
27Christian Rasmussen00:38.7867232.038
28Linus Lundqvist00:38.8192231.844
29Pietro Fittipaldi00:38.8624231.586
30Graham Rahal00:38.9212231.236
31Conor Daly00:38.9692230.952
32Kyffin Simpson00:39.0253230.62
33Katherine Legge00:39.0956230.205
34Nolan Siegel00:39.1622229.813

Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin and Will Power were the fastest in simulated qualifying runs on Fast Friday.

Reigning Indy 500 winner Newgarden clocked a best time of 234.063 mph.

“You can’t get too excited on a day like today,” Newgarden said. 

"“We’re testing. Everybody’s testing. It counts when it counts, but I think we have fast cars. There’s no doubt. 

"We’ve got to be somewhat pleased at what we’re looking at. This team has worked hard.

“We need to put our pieces together tomorrow. It’s going to be harder tomorrow; it’s going to be even harder on Sunday.”

Colton Herta was fastest overall on a single lap.

“I’m happy with what we were able to do,” Herta said. 

“We seem to be lacking a little bit of speed (for qualifying runs). It’s nice to be quickest, but it doesn’t mean much for qualifying.”

Read More

Latest News

IndyCar
News
11m ago
Snake on track struck by IndyCar drivers on Fast Friday
IndyCar
IndyCar
IndyCar
Results
19m ago
IndyCar results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Fast Friday
IndyCar
IndyCar
F1
News
32m ago
Mercedes reveal insight into ‘metronomic’ Kimi Antonelli’s F1 tests
Kimi Antonelli during his maiden F1 test in Austria
Kimi Antonelli during his maiden F1 test in Austria
MotoGP
News
34m ago
Davide Brivio opens talks to revamp Trackhouse’s MotoGP rider line-up
Davide Brivio, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Davide Brivio, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
F1
News
48m ago
How to watch F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream for free
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
Red Bull being “very careful” as Adrian Newey phased out ahead of possible Ferrari move
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jorge Martin gives Ducati a deadline before he opens talks with KTM
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
F1
News
13h ago
Max Verstappen theory put forward to explain unusual error-strewn Friday at Imola
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
F1
News
14h ago
Damon Hill casts doubt over Mercedes’ Imola pace: “I have seen this before”
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…