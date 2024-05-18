IndyCar results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Fast Friday

IndyCar results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Practice 5 Rank Driver Best Time Best Speed 1 Colton Herta 00:38.3021 234.974 2 Kyle Larson 00:38.4171 234.271 3 Josef Newgarden 00:38.4189 234.26 4 Scott McLaughlin 00:38.4447 234.102 5 Alexander Rossi 00:38.4606 234.006 6 Will Power 00:38.4839 233.864 7 Pato O'Ward 00:38.5030 233.748 8 Kyle Kirkwood 00:38.5101 233.705 9 Takuma Sato 00:38.5144 233.679 10 Santino Ferrucci 00:38.5585 233.412 11 Agustin Canapino 00:38.5702 233.341 12 Felix Rosenqvist 00:38.5848 233.252 13 Ryan Hunter-Reay 00:38.5947 233.193 14 Callum Ilott 00:38.6041 233.136 15 Rinus VeeKay 00:38.6134 233.08 16 Sting Ray Robb 00:38.6197 233.042 17 Marco Andretti 00:38.6430 232.901 18 Christian Lundgaard 00:38.6981 232.57 19 Ed Carpenter 00:38.7018 232.547 20 Helio Castroneves 00:38.7105 232.495 21 Scott Dixon 00:38.7142 232.473 22 Marcus Ericsson 00:38.7283 232.388 23 Tom Blomqvist 00:38.7520 232.246 24 Alex Palou 00:38.7705 232.135 25 Romain Grosjean 00:38.7706 232.135 26 Marcus Armstrong 00:38.7756 232.105 27 Christian Rasmussen 00:38.7867 232.038 28 Linus Lundqvist 00:38.8192 231.844 29 Pietro Fittipaldi 00:38.8624 231.586 30 Graham Rahal 00:38.9212 231.236 31 Conor Daly 00:38.9692 230.952 32 Kyffin Simpson 00:39.0253 230.62 33 Katherine Legge 00:39.0956 230.205 34 Nolan Siegel 00:39.1622 229.813

Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin and Will Power were the fastest in simulated qualifying runs on Fast Friday.

Reigning Indy 500 winner Newgarden clocked a best time of 234.063 mph.

“You can’t get too excited on a day like today,” Newgarden said.

"“We’re testing. Everybody’s testing. It counts when it counts, but I think we have fast cars. There’s no doubt.

"We’ve got to be somewhat pleased at what we’re looking at. This team has worked hard.

“We need to put our pieces together tomorrow. It’s going to be harder tomorrow; it’s going to be even harder on Sunday.”

Colton Herta was fastest overall on a single lap.

“I’m happy with what we were able to do,” Herta said.

“We seem to be lacking a little bit of speed (for qualifying runs). It’s nice to be quickest, but it doesn’t mean much for qualifying.”