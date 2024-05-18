IndyCar results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Fast Friday
Full results from the fifth practice session for the 108th Indianapolis 500.
|IndyCar results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Practice 5
|Rank
|Driver
|Best Time
|Best Speed
|1
|Colton Herta
|00:38.3021
|234.974
|2
|Kyle Larson
|00:38.4171
|234.271
|3
|Josef Newgarden
|00:38.4189
|234.26
|4
|Scott McLaughlin
|00:38.4447
|234.102
|5
|Alexander Rossi
|00:38.4606
|234.006
|6
|Will Power
|00:38.4839
|233.864
|7
|Pato O'Ward
|00:38.5030
|233.748
|8
|Kyle Kirkwood
|00:38.5101
|233.705
|9
|Takuma Sato
|00:38.5144
|233.679
|10
|Santino Ferrucci
|00:38.5585
|233.412
|11
|Agustin Canapino
|00:38.5702
|233.341
|12
|Felix Rosenqvist
|00:38.5848
|233.252
|13
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|00:38.5947
|233.193
|14
|Callum Ilott
|00:38.6041
|233.136
|15
|Rinus VeeKay
|00:38.6134
|233.08
|16
|Sting Ray Robb
|00:38.6197
|233.042
|17
|Marco Andretti
|00:38.6430
|232.901
|18
|Christian Lundgaard
|00:38.6981
|232.57
|19
|Ed Carpenter
|00:38.7018
|232.547
|20
|Helio Castroneves
|00:38.7105
|232.495
|21
|Scott Dixon
|00:38.7142
|232.473
|22
|Marcus Ericsson
|00:38.7283
|232.388
|23
|Tom Blomqvist
|00:38.7520
|232.246
|24
|Alex Palou
|00:38.7705
|232.135
|25
|Romain Grosjean
|00:38.7706
|232.135
|26
|Marcus Armstrong
|00:38.7756
|232.105
|27
|Christian Rasmussen
|00:38.7867
|232.038
|28
|Linus Lundqvist
|00:38.8192
|231.844
|29
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|00:38.8624
|231.586
|30
|Graham Rahal
|00:38.9212
|231.236
|31
|Conor Daly
|00:38.9692
|230.952
|32
|Kyffin Simpson
|00:39.0253
|230.62
|33
|Katherine Legge
|00:39.0956
|230.205
|34
|Nolan Siegel
|00:39.1622
|229.813
Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin and Will Power were the fastest in simulated qualifying runs on Fast Friday.
Reigning Indy 500 winner Newgarden clocked a best time of 234.063 mph.
“You can’t get too excited on a day like today,” Newgarden said.
"“We’re testing. Everybody’s testing. It counts when it counts, but I think we have fast cars. There’s no doubt.
"We’ve got to be somewhat pleased at what we’re looking at. This team has worked hard.
“We need to put our pieces together tomorrow. It’s going to be harder tomorrow; it’s going to be even harder on Sunday.”
Colton Herta was fastest overall on a single lap.
“I’m happy with what we were able to do,” Herta said.
“We seem to be lacking a little bit of speed (for qualifying runs). It’s nice to be quickest, but it doesn’t mean much for qualifying.”