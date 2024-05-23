New and free way for UK fans to watch the Indy 500 live

Details of an additional method for UK fans to watch the 2024 Indy 500

IndyCar
IndyCar

There is an additional (and free) way for motorsports fans in the UK to watch the 2024 Indy 500.

The Sky Sports F1 YouTube channel will broadcast the iconic race live and free to anybody in the UK.

The Indy 500 is also set to be broadcast on Sky Sports F1 TV channel for subscribers.

But the decision to live stream, in its entirety, will open the doors to a brand-new and wider audience.

The Indy 500 is on Sunday May 26.

The broadcast begins at 3.30pm ahead of the race starting at 5.45pm.

McLaren could intriguingly complete two legs of the famous Triple Crown on the same day.

Pato O’Ward will eye glory in Indianapolis, after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have raced for McLaren at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 is at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Penske’s Josef Newgarden enters the race as the defending champion.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
19m ago
Johann Zarco: New Honda aero gave ‘good result' at Mugello
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco
F1
News
36m ago
Lewis Hamilton answers criticism of F1 qualifying form: “I’m not getting too hung up on it”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Brutal cuts and scars on Marc Marquez's arms tell their own story
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
1h ago
2025 MotoGP rider line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Enea Bastianini admits he “knows the speed” of rivals aiming to grab his ‘25 Ducati
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz responds to F1 deadline rumours following Mercedes speculation
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Preparation
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jorge Martin quizzed about replacing Aleix Espargaro at Aprilia
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pramac, Aprilia, KTM? Marc Marquez’s mysterious update on 2025 options
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda will consider “interesting offers” if Red Bull show no interest
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Preparation Day. -
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand…