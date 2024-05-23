New and free way for UK fans to watch the Indy 500 live

There is an additional (and free) way for motorsports fans in the UK to watch the 2024 Indy 500.

The Sky Sports F1 YouTube channel will broadcast the iconic race live and free to anybody in the UK.

The Indy 500 is also set to be broadcast on Sky Sports F1 TV channel for subscribers.

But the decision to live stream, in its entirety, will open the doors to a brand-new and wider audience.

The Indy 500 is on Sunday May 26.

The broadcast begins at 3.30pm ahead of the race starting at 5.45pm.

McLaren could intriguingly complete two legs of the famous Triple Crown on the same day.

Pato O’Ward will eye glory in Indianapolis, after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have raced for McLaren at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 is at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Penske’s Josef Newgarden enters the race as the defending champion.