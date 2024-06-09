IndyCar Results: 2024 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

Full results from the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America.

Will Power
IndyCar XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerGap
1Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet 
2Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet-3.26
3Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet-8.014
4Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda-16.711
5Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda-24.866
6Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda-28.378
7Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet-29.271
8Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet-30.31
9Marcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda-35.626
10Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda-42.839
11Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda-46.444
12Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda-46.81
13Theo PourchaireFRAArrow McLarenChevrolet-54.528
14Felix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda-59.241
15Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet-63.733
16Pietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda-64.716
17Sting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet-68.438
18Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet-75.042
19Helio CastronevesBRAMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-AgajanianHonda-75.691
20Christian RasmussenDNKEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet-79.07
21Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda-84.475
22Luca GhiottoITADale Coyne RacingHonda-100.161
23Nolan SiegelUSAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet-1 Lap
24Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet-2 Laps
25Jack HarveyGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda-4 Laps
DNFMarcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda 
DNFKyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda 

After Scott Dixon won last week in Detroit in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix it was time for the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America before a week off next weekend.

IndyCar rookie Linus Lundqvist secured pole this weekend. However, his pole advantage was destroyed at the first corner as he was spun by his team-mate, Marcus Armstrong.

After several cautions early on the race finally found a rhythm and it was dominated by Team Penske. After 55 Laps of racing around Road America Team Penske claimed a 1-2-3 as they stamped their authority on the race.

Will Power was the lead Penske car as he claimed victory for the first time in IndyCar in 34 races. The two-time IndyCar Champion is used to winning, but he has had to wait an unusually long time for this race win.

Josef Newgarden may now be a two-time Indy500 race winner, but he had to settle for second place today. Then Scott McLaughlin rounded out the top three in this race and the Team Penske 1-2-3.

Alex Palou claimed a strong fourth-place finish and finished as the top Honda driver this weekend. Kyle Kirkwood was the second Honda driver as he took the #27 car to a top five finish as he rounded out the top five in fifth.

Colton Herta finished in sixth place after a difficult race. Romain Grosjean had a strong race today as he placed in the top seven as he finished seventh overall. Pato O’Ward finished in eighth place.

Rounding out the top ten was Marcus Ericsson in ninth and Graham Rahal in tenth place.

