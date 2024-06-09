IndyCar Results: 2024 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America
Full results from the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America.
IndyCar XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Gap
|1
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|-3.26
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|-8.014
|4
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-16.711
|5
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|-24.866
|6
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|-28.378
|7
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|-29.271
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|-30.31
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SWE
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|-35.626
|10
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|-42.839
|11
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|-46.444
|12
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-46.81
|13
|Theo Pourchaire
|FRA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|-54.528
|14
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|-59.241
|15
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|-63.733
|16
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|-64.716
|17
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|-68.438
|18
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|-75.042
|19
|Helio Castroneves
|BRA
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|-75.691
|20
|Christian Rasmussen
|DNK
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|-79.07
|21
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-84.475
|22
|Luca Ghiotto
|ITA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|-100.161
|23
|Nolan Siegel
|USA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|-1 Lap
|24
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|-2 Laps
|25
|Jack Harvey
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|-4 Laps
|DNF
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|DNF
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
After Scott Dixon won last week in Detroit in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix it was time for the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America before a week off next weekend.
IndyCar rookie Linus Lundqvist secured pole this weekend. However, his pole advantage was destroyed at the first corner as he was spun by his team-mate, Marcus Armstrong.
After several cautions early on the race finally found a rhythm and it was dominated by Team Penske. After 55 Laps of racing around Road America Team Penske claimed a 1-2-3 as they stamped their authority on the race.
Will Power was the lead Penske car as he claimed victory for the first time in IndyCar in 34 races. The two-time IndyCar Champion is used to winning, but he has had to wait an unusually long time for this race win.
Josef Newgarden may now be a two-time Indy500 race winner, but he had to settle for second place today. Then Scott McLaughlin rounded out the top three in this race and the Team Penske 1-2-3.
Alex Palou claimed a strong fourth-place finish and finished as the top Honda driver this weekend. Kyle Kirkwood was the second Honda driver as he took the #27 car to a top five finish as he rounded out the top five in fifth.
Colton Herta finished in sixth place after a difficult race. Romain Grosjean had a strong race today as he placed in the top seven as he finished seventh overall. Pato O’Ward finished in eighth place.
Rounding out the top ten was Marcus Ericsson in ninth and Graham Rahal in tenth place.