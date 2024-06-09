IndyCar Results: 2024 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

IndyCar XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Gap 1 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet 2 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet -3.26 3 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet -8.014 4 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -16.711 5 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda -24.866 6 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda -28.378 7 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet -29.271 8 Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet -30.31 9 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda -35.626 10 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda -42.839 11 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda -46.444 12 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -46.81 13 Theo Pourchaire FRA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet -54.528 14 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda -59.241 15 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet -63.733 16 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda -64.716 17 Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet -68.438 18 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet -75.042 19 Helio Castroneves BRA Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda -75.691 20 Christian Rasmussen DNK Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet -79.07 21 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -84.475 22 Luca Ghiotto ITA Dale Coyne Racing Honda -100.161 23 Nolan Siegel USA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet -1 Lap 24 Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet -2 Laps 25 Jack Harvey GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda -4 Laps DNF Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda DNF Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

After Scott Dixon won last week in Detroit in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix it was time for the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America before a week off next weekend.

IndyCar rookie Linus Lundqvist secured pole this weekend. However, his pole advantage was destroyed at the first corner as he was spun by his team-mate, Marcus Armstrong.

After several cautions early on the race finally found a rhythm and it was dominated by Team Penske. After 55 Laps of racing around Road America Team Penske claimed a 1-2-3 as they stamped their authority on the race.

Will Power was the lead Penske car as he claimed victory for the first time in IndyCar in 34 races. The two-time IndyCar Champion is used to winning, but he has had to wait an unusually long time for this race win.

Josef Newgarden may now be a two-time Indy500 race winner, but he had to settle for second place today. Then Scott McLaughlin rounded out the top three in this race and the Team Penske 1-2-3.

Alex Palou claimed a strong fourth-place finish and finished as the top Honda driver this weekend. Kyle Kirkwood was the second Honda driver as he took the #27 car to a top five finish as he rounded out the top five in fifth.

Colton Herta finished in sixth place after a difficult race. Romain Grosjean had a strong race today as he placed in the top seven as he finished seventh overall. Pato O’Ward finished in eighth place.

Rounding out the top ten was Marcus Ericsson in ninth and Graham Rahal in tenth place.