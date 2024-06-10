2024 IndyCar standings after the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet 236 2 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 231 -5 3 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 225 -11 4 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 184 -52 5 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet 179 -57 6 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda 179 -57 7 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda 176 -60 8 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet 169 -67 9 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 162 -74 10 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda 157 -79 11 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 141 -95 12 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 132 -103 13 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda 130 -105 14 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 121 -114 15 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 121 -114 16 Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 112 -123 17 Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpemter Racing Chevrolet 109 -126 18 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 100 -136 19 Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 81 -155 20 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 81 -155 21 Theo Pourchaire FRA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 75 -161 22 Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 74 -162 23 Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 68 -168 24 Christian Rasmussen DNK Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 65 -171 25 Jack Harvey GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda 65 -171 26 Tom Blomqvist GBR Meyer Shank Racing Honda 46 -190 27 Callum Ilott GBR Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 39 -197 28 Helio Castroneves BRA Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Honda 26 -210 29 Luca Ghiotto ITA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 22 -214 30 Conor Daly USA DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 21 -215 31 Kyle Larson USA Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick Chevrolet 21 -215 32 Takuma Sato JPN Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 19 -217 33 Nolan Siegel USA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 17 -219 34 Ed Carpenter USA Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 14 -222 35 Tristan Vautier FRA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 12 -224 36 Colin Braun USA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 10 -226 37 Ryan Hunter-Reay USA DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 -230 38 Marco Andretti USA Andretti Herta with Marco and Curb-Agajanian Honda 5 -231 39 Katherine Legge GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda 5 -231

After eight races we have a new Championship leader once again. Will Power won last night in the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, this was his first win in two years and one day. However, Power also took over the Championship lead because of this win. Despite not winning a race in the opening seven rounds Power has been consistent and has kept himself in the Championship fight.

Alex Palou has lost the Championship lead, but the Spaniard is still in the hunt as he is still in second place. Last week's race winner, Scott Dixon, is also still in the hunt despite a poor race last night as he sits in third.

Pato O’Ward and Scott McLaughlin are slightly further back when it comes to points as they sit in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Kyle Kirkwood is just outside of the top five as he finds himself in sixth. Colton Herta is only three points behind Kirkwood in seventh place.

The top ten in the Championship is rounded out by Josef Newgarden in eighth, Alexander Rossi in ninth, and Felix Rosenqvist in tenth.