2024 IndyCar standings after the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

Will Power takes the IndyCar Championship lead after a sensational win at Road America.

Will Power
Will Power
2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America)
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet236 
2Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda231-5
3Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda225-11
4Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet184-52
5Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet179-57
6Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda179-57
7Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda176-60
8Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet169-67
9Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet162-74
10Felix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda157-79
11Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda141-95
12Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet132-103
13Marcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda130-105
14Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda121-114
15Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda121-114
16Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet112-123
17Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpemter RacingChevrolet109-126
18Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda100-136
19Kyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda81-155
20Pietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda81-155
21Theo PourchaireFRAArrow McLarenChevrolet75-161
22Agustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet74-162
23Sting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet68-168
24Christian RasmussenDNKEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet65-171
25Jack HarveyGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda65-171
26Tom BlomqvistGBRMeyer Shank RacingHonda46-190
27Callum IlottGBRArrow McLarenChevrolet39-197
28Helio CastronevesBRAMeyer Shank Racing with Curb-AgajanianHonda26-210
29Luca GhiottoITADale Coyne RacingHonda22-214
30Conor DalyUSADRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet21-215
31Kyle LarsonUSAArrow McLaren/Rick HendrickChevrolet21-215
32Takuma SatoJPNRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda19-217
33Nolan SiegelUSADale Coyne RacingHonda17-219
34Ed CarpenterUSAEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet14-222
35Tristan VautierFRADale Coyne RacingHonda12-224
36Colin BraunUSADale Coyne RacingHonda10-226
37Ryan Hunter-ReayUSADRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet6-230
38Marco AndrettiUSAAndretti Herta with Marco and Curb-AgajanianHonda5-231
39Katherine LeggeGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda5-231

After eight races we have a new Championship leader once again. Will Power won last night in the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, this was his first win in two years and one day. However, Power also took over the Championship lead because of this win. Despite not winning a race in the opening seven rounds Power has been consistent and has kept himself in the Championship fight.

Alex Palou has lost the Championship lead, but the Spaniard is still in the hunt as he is still in second place. Last week's race winner, Scott Dixon, is also still in the hunt despite a poor race last night as he sits in third.

Pato O’Ward and Scott McLaughlin are slightly further back when it comes to points as they sit in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Kyle Kirkwood is just outside of the top five as he finds himself in sixth. Colton Herta is only three points behind Kirkwood in seventh place.

The top ten in the Championship is rounded out by Josef Newgarden in eighth, Alexander Rossi in ninth, and Felix Rosenqvist in tenth.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Pedro Acosta wants to take ‘whole team’ to KTM
Pedro Acosta, Italian MotoGP Sprint
Pedro Acosta, Italian MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Who takes over the world championship leading MotoGP ride for 2025?
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
Le Mans
News
3h ago
Valentino Rossi details biggest challenges that await at 24h of Le Mans
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
News
3h ago
Jacques Villeneuve: Toto Wolff’s “ego” impacting Mercedes’ 2025 line-up decision
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
RR
News
4h ago
Conor Cummins addresses retirement rumour after Isle of Man TT withdrawal
Conor Cummins
Conor Cummins

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Ducati vow to back Jorge Martin with “everything he needs” despite 2025 exit
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin
Le Mans
News
5h ago
Jose Maria Lopez replaces Mike Conway at 2024 24h of Le Mans
Jose Maria Lopez
Jose Maria Lopez
F1
Feature
5h ago
Canadian GP ratings: One F1 driver slumps to the lowest score of the year
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads at the start of the race…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
MotoGP riders to race in retro 75th Anniversary liveries at Silverstone
Retro MotoGP liveries for British MotoGP
Retro MotoGP liveries for British MotoGP