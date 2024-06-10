2024 IndyCar standings after the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America
Will Power takes the IndyCar Championship lead after a sensational win at Road America.
2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|236
|2
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|231
|-5
|3
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|225
|-11
|4
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|184
|-52
|5
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|179
|-57
|6
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|179
|-57
|7
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|176
|-60
|8
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|169
|-67
|9
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|162
|-74
|10
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|157
|-79
|11
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|141
|-95
|12
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|132
|-103
|13
|Marcus Ericsson
|SWE
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|130
|-105
|14
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|121
|-114
|15
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|121
|-114
|16
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|112
|-123
|17
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpemter Racing
|Chevrolet
|109
|-126
|18
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|100
|-136
|19
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|81
|-155
|20
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|81
|-155
|21
|Theo Pourchaire
|FRA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|75
|-161
|22
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|74
|-162
|23
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|68
|-168
|24
|Christian Rasmussen
|DNK
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|65
|-171
|25
|Jack Harvey
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|65
|-171
|26
|Tom Blomqvist
|GBR
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|46
|-190
|27
|Callum Ilott
|GBR
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|39
|-197
|28
|Helio Castroneves
|BRA
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|26
|-210
|29
|Luca Ghiotto
|ITA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|22
|-214
|30
|Conor Daly
|USA
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|21
|-215
|31
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick
|Chevrolet
|21
|-215
|32
|Takuma Sato
|JPN
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|19
|-217
|33
|Nolan Siegel
|USA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|17
|-219
|34
|Ed Carpenter
|USA
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|-222
|35
|Tristan Vautier
|FRA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|12
|-224
|36
|Colin Braun
|USA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|10
|-226
|37
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|USA
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|-230
|38
|Marco Andretti
|USA
|Andretti Herta with Marco and Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|5
|-231
|39
|Katherine Legge
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|5
|-231
After eight races we have a new Championship leader once again. Will Power won last night in the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, this was his first win in two years and one day. However, Power also took over the Championship lead because of this win. Despite not winning a race in the opening seven rounds Power has been consistent and has kept himself in the Championship fight.
Alex Palou has lost the Championship lead, but the Spaniard is still in the hunt as he is still in second place. Last week's race winner, Scott Dixon, is also still in the hunt despite a poor race last night as he sits in third.
Pato O’Ward and Scott McLaughlin are slightly further back when it comes to points as they sit in fourth and fifth place respectively.
Kyle Kirkwood is just outside of the top five as he finds himself in sixth. Colton Herta is only three points behind Kirkwood in seventh place.
The top ten in the Championship is rounded out by Josef Newgarden in eighth, Alexander Rossi in ninth, and Felix Rosenqvist in tenth.