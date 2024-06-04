McLaren’s Theo Pourchaire reveals ‘hate and death threats’ after IndyCar crash

Arrow McLaren’s Theo Pourchaire says he received “hate and death threats” following an accident with a rival at the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix.

Pourchaire made contact with Juncos Hollinger’s Agustin Canapino during an incident-filled race in Detroit and was subsequently hit with a penalty after being judged to have been at fault for the collision.

Canapino was sixth at the time of the accident and dropped three places as a result.

The Frenchmen, who is Sauber’s F1 reserve driver and the reigning Formula 2 champion, was competing in just his fourth IndyCar race after being named as Arrow McLaren’s replacement for the injured David Malukas.

He took to social media on Monday evening to reveal he had been subjected to online abuse from Canapino’s fans.

“I’m sad I received so much hate and death threats in the last 24 hours for such a small incident in the Detroit GP,” he wrote on X.

“I hope people can understand that we are all humans and we can make mistakes. But it’s not normal to abuse people online.. Please be kind to each other.”

Arrow McLaren and Juncos Hollinger released a joint statement to condemn the behaviour.

“The past 24 hours have unfortunately provided our teams with a stark reminder about the necessity for respect and civility in our online interactions,” the statement read.

“Social media allows us to engage with our fans around the world, but it is important that we interact with each other in a respectful and safe environment. We will not tolerate any form of abuse or discrimination, and those participating in such actions are not welcome in our online community and will be blocked.

“The NTT INDYCAR SERIES delivers dynamic action on the racetrack and incredible access for fans, but we must remember that behind the wheel, the pit wall or the monitor, we are all human beings.

“It is vital that we collectively maintain a safe and welcoming community for all involved.”