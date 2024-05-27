2024 IndyCar standings after the Indianapolis 500

2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 183 2 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 163 -20 3 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet 157 -26 4 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 134 -49 5 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda 134 -49 6 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet 131 -52 7 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet 122 -61 8 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 120 -63 9 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda 116 -67 10 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda 115 -68 11 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 102 -81 12 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 95 -88 13 Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpemter Racing Chevrolet 87 -96 14 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 87 -96 15 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 81 -102 16 Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 79 -104 17 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 73 -110 18 Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 70 -113 19 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda 68 -115 20 Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 56 -127 21 Christian Rasmussen DNK Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 51 -132 22 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 50 -133 23 Jack Harvey GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda 47 -136 24 Tom Blomqvist GBR Meyer Shank Racing Honda 46 -137 25 Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 46 -137 26 Callum Ilott GBR Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 39 -144 27 Theo Pourchaire FRA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 38 -145 28 Conor Daly USA DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 21 -162 29 Kyle Larson USA Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick Chevrolet 21 -162 30 Takuma Sato JPN Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 19 -164 31 Ed Carpenter USA Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 14 -169 32 Luca Ghiotto ITA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 14 -169 33 Nolan Siegel USA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 10 -173 34 Colin Braun USA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 10 -173 35 Helio Castroneves BRA Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Honda 10 -173 36 Ryan Hunter-Reay USA DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 -177 37 Marco Andretti USA Andretti Herta with Marco and Curb-Agajanian Honda 5 -178 38 Katherine Legge GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda 5 -178

The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 is done and dusted. After 200 laps of drama and action, it was Josef Newgarden who claimed back-to-back Indy500 victories.

However, in the Championship standings, it is Alex Palou who holds his position at the top of the order. The Spanish driver finished fifth in the Indy500, but it was enough to extend his lead in the Championship over the rest of the field.

It is now a Chip Ganassi Racing 1-2 in the IndyCar standings as Scott Dixon has moved up to second in the standings. This has lowered Team Penske driver, Will Power down to third overall.

The top Arrow McLaren driver is Pato O’Ward who after finishing second in the Indy500 finds himself in fourth in the Championship. Colton Herta is the top Andretti Global car as he sits in fifth place after an awful Indy500.

Team Penske holds sixth and seventh spot as Scott McLaughlin sits in sixth and the back-to-back Indy500 winner, Josef Newgarden is now in seventh spot.

Alexander Rossi finds himself in eighth overall, just ahead of Meyer Shank Racing driver, Felix Rosenqvist. Rounding out the top ten is Kyle Kirkwood and the Andretti Global Team.