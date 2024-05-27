2024 IndyCar standings after the Indianapolis 500
Alex Palou holds the IndyCar Championship lead after the Indianapolis 500
2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|183
|2
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|163
|-20
|3
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|157
|-26
|4
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|134
|-49
|5
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|134
|-49
|6
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|131
|-52
|7
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|122
|-61
|8
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|120
|-63
|9
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|116
|-67
|10
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|115
|-68
|11
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|102
|-81
|12
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|95
|-88
|13
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpemter Racing
|Chevrolet
|87
|-96
|14
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|87
|-96
|15
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|81
|-102
|16
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|79
|-104
|17
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|73
|-110
|18
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|70
|-113
|19
|Marcus Ericsson
|SWE
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|68
|-115
|20
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|56
|-127
|21
|Christian Rasmussen
|DNK
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|51
|-132
|22
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|50
|-133
|23
|Jack Harvey
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|47
|-136
|24
|Tom Blomqvist
|GBR
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|46
|-137
|25
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|46
|-137
|26
|Callum Ilott
|GBR
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|39
|-144
|27
|Theo Pourchaire
|FRA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|38
|-145
|28
|Conor Daly
|USA
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|21
|-162
|29
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick
|Chevrolet
|21
|-162
|30
|Takuma Sato
|JPN
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|19
|-164
|31
|Ed Carpenter
|USA
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|-169
|32
|Luca Ghiotto
|ITA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|14
|-169
|33
|Nolan Siegel
|USA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|10
|-173
|34
|Colin Braun
|USA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|10
|-173
|35
|Helio Castroneves
|BRA
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|10
|-173
|36
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|USA
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|-177
|37
|Marco Andretti
|USA
|Andretti Herta with Marco and Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|5
|-178
|38
|Katherine Legge
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|5
|-178
The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 is done and dusted. After 200 laps of drama and action, it was Josef Newgarden who claimed back-to-back Indy500 victories.
However, in the Championship standings, it is Alex Palou who holds his position at the top of the order. The Spanish driver finished fifth in the Indy500, but it was enough to extend his lead in the Championship over the rest of the field.
It is now a Chip Ganassi Racing 1-2 in the IndyCar standings as Scott Dixon has moved up to second in the standings. This has lowered Team Penske driver, Will Power down to third overall.
The top Arrow McLaren driver is Pato O’Ward who after finishing second in the Indy500 finds himself in fourth in the Championship. Colton Herta is the top Andretti Global car as he sits in fifth place after an awful Indy500.
Team Penske holds sixth and seventh spot as Scott McLaughlin sits in sixth and the back-to-back Indy500 winner, Josef Newgarden is now in seventh spot.
Alexander Rossi finds himself in eighth overall, just ahead of Meyer Shank Racing driver, Felix Rosenqvist. Rounding out the top ten is Kyle Kirkwood and the Andretti Global Team.