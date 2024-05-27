2024 IndyCar standings after the Indianapolis 500

Alex Palou holds the IndyCar Championship lead after the Indianapolis 500

2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500)
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda183 
2Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda163-20
3Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet157-26
4Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet134-49
5Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda134-49
6Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet131-52
7Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet122-61
8Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet120-63
9Felix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda116-67
10Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda115-68
11Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda102-81
12Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet95-88
13Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpemter RacingChevrolet87-96
14Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda87-96
15Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda81-102
16Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet79-104
17Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda73-110
18Kyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda70-113
19Marcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda68-115
20Agustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet56-127
21Christian RasmussenDNKEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet51-132
22Pietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda50-133
23Jack HarveyGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda47-136
24Tom BlomqvistGBRMeyer Shank RacingHonda46-137
25Sting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet46-137
26Callum IlottGBRArrow McLarenChevrolet39-144
27Theo PourchaireFRAArrow McLarenChevrolet38-145
28Conor DalyUSADRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet21-162
29Kyle LarsonUSAArrow McLaren/Rick HendrickChevrolet21-162
30Takuma SatoJPNRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda19-164
31Ed CarpenterUSAEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet14-169
32Luca GhiottoITADale Coyne RacingHonda14-169
33Nolan SiegelUSADale Coyne RacingHonda10-173
34Colin BraunUSADale Coyne RacingHonda10-173
35Helio CastronevesBRAMeyer Shank Racing with Curb-AgajanianHonda10-173
36Ryan Hunter-ReayUSADRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet6-177
37Marco AndrettiUSAAndretti Herta with Marco and Curb-AgajanianHonda5-178
38Katherine LeggeGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda5-178

The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 is done and dusted. After 200 laps of drama and action, it was Josef Newgarden who claimed back-to-back Indy500 victories.

However, in the Championship standings, it is Alex Palou who holds his position at the top of the order. The Spanish driver finished fifth in the Indy500, but it was enough to extend his lead in the Championship over the rest of the field.

It is now a Chip Ganassi Racing 1-2 in the IndyCar standings as Scott Dixon has moved up to second in the standings. This has lowered Team Penske driver, Will Power down to third overall.

The top Arrow McLaren driver is Pato O’Ward who after finishing second in the Indy500 finds himself in fourth in the Championship. Colton Herta is the top Andretti Global car as he sits in fifth place after an awful Indy500.

Team Penske holds sixth and seventh spot as Scott McLaughlin sits in sixth and the back-to-back Indy500 winner, Josef Newgarden is now in seventh spot.

Alexander Rossi finds himself in eighth overall, just ahead of Meyer Shank Racing driver, Felix Rosenqvist. Rounding out the top ten is Kyle Kirkwood and the Andretti Global Team.

