Josef Newgarden wins the 108th running of the Indy500

After a lengthy delay due to weather conditions, the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 got underway. Team Penske got the race started with their three drivers Scott McLaughlin, Will Power and Josef Newgarden leading the way from 1st, 2nd and 3rd on the grid.

After extensive work to dry Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the race went green and then straight to yellow almost immediately. On the opening lap, Tom Blomqvist, Marcus Ericsson and Pietro Fittipaldi all came together and the Caution Flag came out.

The opening 30 laps of the race were full of yellow flags and mechanical issues for the Honda cars. During the opening stages, Katherine Legge, Marcus Armstrong and Felix Rosenqvist all had engine issues with their Honda power unit.

One of the pre-race favourites of Colton Herta crashed before half-race distance had even been reached. Herta was running in second place behind Scott McLaughlin but lost control of his car and hit the wall. Herta had exited his car and went to the medical centre, and it looked like his day was done. However, on Lap 95 Herta was preparing to get back out on track after the minimal damage was repaired.

Another big name crashed out of the race in the latter stages as Will Power hit the wall with force. The Team Penske driver qualified on the front row and thought this could be his year to win the Indy500. However, his day has ended in the wall.

With three different strategies in play Power’s yellow flag made everyone go back on to one strategy and the fight for the race win got even more hectic.

The 108th running of the Indy500 went down to the last lap as Josef Newgarden passed Pato O’Ward around the outside to win his second-ever Indy500.

Pato O’Ward finished in second place ahead of Scott Dixon. Alexander Rossi and Alex Palou rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth.

Scott McLaughlin led the majority of the race but had to settle for sixth place, just behind McLaughlin was Kyle Kirkwood in seventh place. Santino Ferrucci dropped back throughout the race and finished in eighth.

Rinus Veekay and Conor Daly rounded out the top ten in ninth and tenth places.