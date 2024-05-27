IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500

108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Gap 1 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet 2 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet -0.341 3 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -0.909 4 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet -1.169 5 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -1.507 6 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet -2.059 7 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda -2.537 8 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet -3.614 9 Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet -3.956 10 Conor Daly USA DRR-CUSICK Motorsport Chevrolet -4.607 11 Callum Ilott GBR Arrow MclLaren Chevrolet -4.965 12 Christian Rasmussen DNK Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet -5.323 13 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda -6.182 14 Takuma Sato JPN Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda -6.689 15 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda -7.36 16 Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet -8.509 17 Ed Carpenter USA Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet -8.908 18 Kyle Larson USA Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick Chevrolet -9.484 19 Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet -9.831 20 Helio Castroneves BRA Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda -10.36 21 Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -11.093 22 Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet -1 Lap DNF Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda DNF Tom Blomqvist GBR Meyer Shank Racing Honda DNF Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda DNF Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda DNF Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda DNF Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda DNF Katherine Legge GBR Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda DNF Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda DNF Ryan Hunter-Reay USA DRR-CUSICK Motorsport Chevrolet DNF Marco Andretti USA Andretti Herta w/ Marco and Curb-Agajanian Honda DNF Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet

After a four-hour delay, the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 occurred today. After weeks of preparation the 33 drivers that made the event set off around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for 200 laps.

Team Penske had locked out the front row with Scott McLaughlin on pole, Will Power in second and Josef Newgarden making up the front row in third place.

However, at the end of the 200 manic laps, it was Josef Newgarden who was crowned the back-to-back Indy500 Champion. This was Newgarden’s 2nd time winning the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Motorsport’.

Pato O’Ward missed out on the podium once again but finished in second place today. Scott Dixon looked like he could win going into the final 20 laps, but he had to settle for third place.

The top five was rounded out by Alexander Rossi in fourth place and Alex Palou in fifth place. Scott McLaughlin and Kyle Kirkwood found themselves in sixth and seventh place today.

Then rounding out the top ten was Santino Ferrucci in eighth place, Rinus Veekay in ninth place and Conor Daly in tenth place.