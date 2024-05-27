IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500

Full results from the 108th Indianapolis 500.

108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerGap
1Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet 
2Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet-0.341
3Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda-0.909
4Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet-1.169
5Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda-1.507
6Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet-2.059
7Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda-2.537
8Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet-3.614
9Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet-3.956
10Conor DalyUSADRR-CUSICK MotorsportChevrolet-4.607
11Callum IlottGBRArrow MclLarenChevrolet-4.965
12Christian RasmussenDNKEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet-5.323
13Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda-6.182
14Takuma SatoJPNRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda-6.689
15Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda-7.36
16Sting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet-8.509
17Ed CarpenterUSAEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet-8.908
18Kyle LarsonUSAArrow McLaren/Rick HendrickChevrolet-9.484
19Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet-9.831
20Helio CastronevesBRAMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-AgajanianHonda-10.36
21Kyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda-11.093
22Agustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet-1 Lap
DNFColton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda 
DNFTom BlomqvistGBRMeyer Shank RacingHonda 
DNFMarcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda 
DNFFelix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda 
DNFPietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda 
DNFMarcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda 
DNFKatherine LeggeGBRDale Coyne Racing with RWRHonda 
DNFLinus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda 
DNFRyan Hunter-ReayUSADRR-CUSICK MotorsportChevrolet 
DNFMarco AndrettiUSAAndretti Herta w/ Marco and Curb-AgajanianHonda 
DNFWill PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet 

After a four-hour delay, the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 occurred today. After weeks of preparation the 33 drivers that made the event set off around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for 200 laps.

Team Penske had locked out the front row with Scott McLaughlin on pole, Will Power in second and Josef Newgarden making up the front row in third place.

However, at the end of the 200 manic laps, it was Josef Newgarden who was crowned the back-to-back Indy500 Champion. This was Newgarden’s 2nd time winning the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Motorsport’.

Pato O’Ward missed out on the podium once again but finished in second place today. Scott Dixon looked like he could win going into the final 20 laps, but he had to settle for third place.

The top five was rounded out by Alexander Rossi in fourth place and Alex Palou in fifth place. Scott McLaughlin and Kyle Kirkwood found themselves in sixth and seventh place today.

Then rounding out the top ten was Santino Ferrucci in eighth place, Rinus Veekay in ninth place and Conor Daly in tenth place.

