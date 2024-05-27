IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500
Full results from the 108th Indianapolis 500.
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Gap
|1
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|2
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|-0.341
|3
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-0.909
|4
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|-1.169
|5
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-1.507
|6
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|-2.059
|7
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|-2.537
|8
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|-3.614
|9
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|-3.956
|10
|Conor Daly
|USA
|DRR-CUSICK Motorsport
|Chevrolet
|-4.607
|11
|Callum Ilott
|GBR
|Arrow MclLaren
|Chevrolet
|-4.965
|12
|Christian Rasmussen
|DNK
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|-5.323
|13
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|-6.182
|14
|Takuma Sato
|JPN
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|-6.689
|15
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|-7.36
|16
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|-8.509
|17
|Ed Carpenter
|USA
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|-8.908
|18
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick
|Chevrolet
|-9.484
|19
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|-9.831
|20
|Helio Castroneves
|BRA
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|-10.36
|21
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-11.093
|22
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|-1 Lap
|DNF
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|DNF
|Tom Blomqvist
|GBR
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|DNF
|Marcus Ericsson
|SWE
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|DNF
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|DNF
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|DNF
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|DNF
|Katherine Legge
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing with RWR
|Honda
|DNF
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|DNF
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|USA
|DRR-CUSICK Motorsport
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Marco Andretti
|USA
|Andretti Herta w/ Marco and Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|DNF
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
After a four-hour delay, the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 occurred today. After weeks of preparation the 33 drivers that made the event set off around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for 200 laps.
Team Penske had locked out the front row with Scott McLaughlin on pole, Will Power in second and Josef Newgarden making up the front row in third place.
However, at the end of the 200 manic laps, it was Josef Newgarden who was crowned the back-to-back Indy500 Champion. This was Newgarden’s 2nd time winning the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Motorsport’.
Pato O’Ward missed out on the podium once again but finished in second place today. Scott Dixon looked like he could win going into the final 20 laps, but he had to settle for third place.
The top five was rounded out by Alexander Rossi in fourth place and Alex Palou in fifth place. Scott McLaughlin and Kyle Kirkwood found themselves in sixth and seventh place today.
Then rounding out the top ten was Santino Ferrucci in eighth place, Rinus Veekay in ninth place and Conor Daly in tenth place.