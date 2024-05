IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Final Practice

108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Final Practice - Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Speed 1 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 227.206 2 Helio Castroneves BRA Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda 226.939 3 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 226.666 4 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda 226.22 5 Tom Blomqvist GBR Meyer Shank Racing Honda 225.45 6 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda 225.418 7 Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 225.32 8 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda 225.31 9 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 225.302 10 Ryan Hunter-Reay USA DRR-CUSICK Motorsport Chevrolet 225.124 11 Callum Ilott GBR Arrow MclLaren Chevrolet 225.075 12 Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 224.824 13 Kyle Larson USA Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick Chevrolet 224.761 14 Takuma Sato JPN Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 224.63 15 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 224.568 16 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 224.406 17 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 224.353 18 Marco Andretti USA Andretti Herta w/ Marco and Curb-Agajanian Honda 224.322 19 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 224.287 20 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet 224.264 21 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet 224.253 22 Conor Daly USA DRR-CUSICK Motorsport Chevrolet 224.253 23 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda 224.153 24 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 223.963 25 Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 223.949 26 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 223.867 27 Christian Rasmussen DNK Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 223.822 28 Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 223.539 29 Ed Carpenter USA Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 223.348 30 Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 223.026 31 Katherine Legge GBR Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda 222.927 32 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet 222.847 33 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 222.84

The final day of Practice ahead of the Indianapolis 500 has come to an end after the two-hour Ninth Practice session. With the race just 48 hours away the 33 drivers had one last chance to correct their setups and get some last crucial laps.

Scott Dixon ended the final session of practice in first place just ahead of four-time Indy500 race winner, Helio Castroneves. Pato O’Ward was in third place for Arrow McLaren.

Colton Herta finished in fourth place and rookie, Tom Blomqvist, finished today in fifth place overall. Marcus Ericsson had an awful Qualifying and just about made the event, but today he finished in sixth place.

Agustin Canapino finished seventh overall ahead of Felix Rosenqvist in eighth place. Rounding out the top ten were Alex Palou and Ryan Hunter-Reay in ninth and tenth place.

The front row for the Indy500 is Scott McLaughlin, Will Power and Josef Newgarden. They finished in 20th, 21st and 32nd place respectively today on ‘Carb Day’.