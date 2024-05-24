Romain Grosjean does not believe he is in the 'same field' as his rivals

Santino Ferrucci and Romain Grosjean have had three on-track spats at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway since May 11.

Their first incident was in the 30-minute warmup session that preceded the 85-lap Sonsio Grand Prix. Ferrucci dove his No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet under Grosjean’s No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet in a compromising position of the 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road course.

On Lap 2 of that same race, Grosjean climbed from 23rd to catch Ferrucci in 17th. The duo then battled side-by-side in the same part of the track where their warmup incident occurred, with Ferrucci eventually pushing Grosjean off track in Turn 12.

During the opening day of the Indianapolis 500 practice, Grosjean slowed exiting pit lane with Ferrucci behind. Ferrucci maneuvered his No. 14 Homes For Our Troops AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet past Grosjean in the warmup lane, keeping the rivalry on the front burner.

Ferrucci has attempted to cool the rivalry by saying he didn’t take issue with the incident. He thought the drama was done. Grosjean begged to differ a day later, saying the two never talked.

Grosjean admitted on Thursday that the two finally shared a chat in Gasoline Alley earlier this week:

“He asked me if we were good, and my answer was no because he put me three times in the wall or the grass for no reason,” Grosjean said. “I don't think we can be good. As long as he doesn't apologize and explain why, I don't think we're good.

“Does that mean I'm going to do anything on track? Not really. That's really the type of driver I am. I'm going to drive and race everyone the same way. The rest is the rest. I don't care. We have bigger fish to fry.”

Grosjean, who starts 26th Sunday, doesn’t think he’s in the “same field” as Ferrucci for Sunday’s race. Ferrucci qualified sixth.

“I just focus on racing everyone the same way,” Grosjean said. “Doing the best I can. Don’t care if it’s car No. 14, 28 or 3, I’m here to do a good job for Juncos Hollinger Racing.”