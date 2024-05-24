Newgarden: Team Penske "have really turned the page” ahead of Indy500

Josef Newgarden left Indianapolis as the Indy500 Champion last year. However, this year the 33-year-old has his Team Penske team-mates in his way from completing back-to-back Indy500 wins.

Newgarden will start the race in third place on Sunday, just behind Will Power in second place and Scott McLaughlin on pole, after he set a record speed on his quest for pole position.

Despite starting third Newgarden is still full of confidence and full of praise for his team and car ahead of the 108th running of the Indy500:

“Car is fantastic,” Newgarden said of his No. 2 Shell Powering Progress Team Penske Chevrolet.

“This has been a really pleasurable month for the whole team. You can see every individual on this team has been really proud of the effort, as they should be. What they achieved on the weekend is not easy to do, to make the cars as quick as they are. This didn't appear overnight.

“Everybody that has been here the last four years knows we've not had speed in the cars. We've been chipping away. Last year was a big step. Got pretty close, but we were still off. I think this year we really turned the page.”