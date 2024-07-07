IndyCar Results: 2024 Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio

Pato O'Ward claims his second victory of the season, beating Alex Palou to victory in Ohio.

Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio - Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerGap
1Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet 
2Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda-0.499
3Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet-16.155
4Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda-24.872
5Marcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda-31.68
6Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet-32.244
7Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda-32.571
8Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda-35.221
9Christian RasmussenDNKEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet-40.318
10Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet-46.908
11Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet-48.654
12David MalukasUSAMeyer Shank RacingHonda-49.39
13Toby SoweryGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda-51.816
14Felix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda-53.479
15Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda-54.741
16Sting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet-55.839
17Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda-58.868
18Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda-60.455
19Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet-65.859
20Nolan SiegelUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet-67.041
21Kyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda-1 Lap
22Agustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet-1 Lap
23Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet-1 Lap
24Pietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda-1 Lap
25Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet-1 Lap
26Jack HarveyGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda-1 Lap
DNFScott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda 

The NTT IndyCar Series was back in action this weekend for the Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The pole sitter for this weekend is the Championship leader and the winner last time out at Laguna Seca, Alex Palou.

The Spanish driver has won two points-scoring races this year and the exhibition All-Star Race. Palou was looking to extend his Championship lead and claim his third race win of the season.

However, it was not meant to be for Palou as the Arrow McLaren driver of Pato O’Ward spoiled the Spaniard's run of form. O’Ward won his second race of the season after besting O’Ward out on track.

Palou ended up finishing in second place, only half a second behind the eventual race winner. Joining Palou on the podium was Team Penske driver, Scott McLaughlin.

Colton Herta and Marcus Ericsson rounded out the top five as they finished in fourth and fifth places respectively. Just outside of the top five was Alexander Rossi in sixth and Christian Lundgaard in seventh.

Rounding out the top ten was Kyle Kirkwood in eighth, Christian Rasmussen in ninth and Santino Ferrucci in tenth.

