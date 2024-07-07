IndyCar Results: 2024 Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio
Pato O'Ward claims his second victory of the season, beating Alex Palou to victory in Ohio.
Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio - Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Gap
|1
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|2
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-0.499
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|-16.155
|4
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|-24.872
|5
|Marcus Ericsson
|SWE
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|-31.68
|6
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|-32.244
|7
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|-32.571
|8
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|-35.221
|9
|Christian Rasmussen
|DNK
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|-40.318
|10
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|-46.908
|11
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|-48.654
|12
|David Malukas
|USA
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|-49.39
|13
|Toby Sowery
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|-51.816
|14
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|-53.479
|15
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-54.741
|16
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|-55.839
|17
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-58.868
|18
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|-60.455
|19
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|-65.859
|20
|Nolan Siegel
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|-67.041
|21
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|-1 Lap
|22
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|-1 Lap
|23
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|-1 Lap
|24
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|-1 Lap
|25
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|-1 Lap
|26
|Jack Harvey
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|-1 Lap
|DNF
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
The NTT IndyCar Series was back in action this weekend for the Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The pole sitter for this weekend is the Championship leader and the winner last time out at Laguna Seca, Alex Palou.
The Spanish driver has won two points-scoring races this year and the exhibition All-Star Race. Palou was looking to extend his Championship lead and claim his third race win of the season.
However, it was not meant to be for Palou as the Arrow McLaren driver of Pato O’Ward spoiled the Spaniard's run of form. O’Ward won his second race of the season after besting O’Ward out on track.
Palou ended up finishing in second place, only half a second behind the eventual race winner. Joining Palou on the podium was Team Penske driver, Scott McLaughlin.
Colton Herta and Marcus Ericsson rounded out the top five as they finished in fourth and fifth places respectively. Just outside of the top five was Alexander Rossi in sixth and Christian Lundgaard in seventh.
Rounding out the top ten was Kyle Kirkwood in eighth, Christian Rasmussen in ninth and Santino Ferrucci in tenth.