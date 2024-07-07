IndyCar Results: 2024 Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio

Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio - Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Gap 1 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 2 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -0.499 3 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet -16.155 4 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda -24.872 5 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda -31.68 6 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet -32.244 7 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda -32.571 8 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda -35.221 9 Christian Rasmussen DNK Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet -40.318 10 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet -46.908 11 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet -48.654 12 David Malukas USA Meyer Shank Racing Honda -49.39 13 Toby Sowery GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda -51.816 14 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda -53.479 15 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -54.741 16 Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet -55.839 17 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -58.868 18 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda -60.455 19 Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet -65.859 20 Nolan Siegel USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet -67.041 21 Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -1 Lap 22 Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet -1 Lap 23 Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet -1 Lap 24 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda -1 Lap 25 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet -1 Lap 26 Jack Harvey GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda -1 Lap DNF Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

The NTT IndyCar Series was back in action this weekend for the Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The pole sitter for this weekend is the Championship leader and the winner last time out at Laguna Seca, Alex Palou.

The Spanish driver has won two points-scoring races this year and the exhibition All-Star Race. Palou was looking to extend his Championship lead and claim his third race win of the season.

However, it was not meant to be for Palou as the Arrow McLaren driver of Pato O’Ward spoiled the Spaniard's run of form. O’Ward won his second race of the season after besting O’Ward out on track.

Palou ended up finishing in second place, only half a second behind the eventual race winner. Joining Palou on the podium was Team Penske driver, Scott McLaughlin.

Colton Herta and Marcus Ericsson rounded out the top five as they finished in fourth and fifth places respectively. Just outside of the top five was Alexander Rossi in sixth and Christian Lundgaard in seventh.

Rounding out the top ten was Kyle Kirkwood in eighth, Christian Rasmussen in ninth and Santino Ferrucci in tenth.