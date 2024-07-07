Pato O'Ward returns to winning ways at Mid-Ohio

The NTT IndyCar Series was back in action this weekend for the Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The pole sitter for this weekend is the Championship leader and the winner last time out at Laguna Seca, Alex Palou.

The Spanish driver has won two points-scoring races this year and the exhibition All-Star Race. Palou was looking to extend his Championship lead and claim his third race win of the season.

Scott Dixon broke down on the track in the warm-up laps, which led to the first three laps of the race taking place behind the Safety Car. However, once the race got underway Palou built up a three-second lead in five laps of proper racing.

As the race progressed to the 30th lap Palou had built up an eight-second lead over the field until his first pit stop. After Palou pitted, he came back on track in second behind Scott McLaughlin, who attempted the overcut. McLaughlin did not jump up to first but did move from fifth to third after the stops, with Palou back in the lead ahead of Pato O’Ward.

After a second round of pit stops the fast-charging O’Ward passed Palou and claimed the race lead with only 25 laps to go. After O’Ward got the lead he kept Palou behind, but with five laps to go the two drivers were still locked into a hard-fought battle.

After 80 laps of hard racing in Ohio, it is Pato O’Ward who takes victory in the Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio Grand Prix. The Arrow McLaren driver won his 2nd race of the season.

Joining him on the podium was Palou in second place and Scott McLaughlin in third place for Team Penske.

Rounding out the top five was Colton Herta in fourth place and Marcus Ericsson in fifth place. Just outside of the top five was Alexander Rossi in sixth and Christian Lundgaard in seventh. Kyle Kirkwood finished in eighth with Christian Rasmussen in ninth, and Santino Ferrucci completed the top ten as he finished tenth.