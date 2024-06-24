"The strategy was a bit risky, the team did a tremendous job"- Alex Palou praises his teams bold decisions after Laguna Seca win

Alex Palou wins again at Laguna Seca and retakes the Championship lead.

Alex Palou took victory last night at Laguna Seca after a brave strategy call from his Chip Ganassi Team put him in a great spot to take his third win of the season.

After the race, Palou reflected on how chaotic and tense the 95-lap race was around the iconic American circuit:

“It was a chaotic race; I did not do a good job at the start or on the restarts at the beginning. I lost what we’ve been working so hard in qualifying for to get that pole position.”

Despite his lack of trust in his team's decision for a split second the Spaniard and his #10 team pulled off an amazing race and Palou was full of praise for his team:

“The team did a tremendous job. The strategy was a bit risky for the position we were in, but we knew we had the pace and we just had to execute so it was fun.”

“It was very intense at the end with the restarts, but overall, an amazing win for the #10 DHL car.”

This race win puts Palou in control of the NTT IndyCar Championship once again after nine rounds.

