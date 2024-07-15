2024 IndyCar standings after the Hy-Vee One Step 250

2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After the Hy-Vee One Step 250) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 379 2 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet 344 -35 3 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 327 -52 4 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 322 -57 5 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet 314 -65 6 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda 300 -79 7 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda 274 -105 8 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 265 -114 9 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet 247 -132 10 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 221 -158 11 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda 214 -165 12 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda 209 -170 13 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 203 -176 14 Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 177 -202 15 Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpemter Racing Chevrolet 177 -202 16 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 177 -202 17 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 173 -206 18 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 156 -223 19 Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 125 -254 20 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 124 -255 21 Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 116 -263 22 Christian Rasmussen DNK Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 104 -275 23 Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 104 -275 24 Jack Harvey GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda 80 -299 25 Nolan Siegel USA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 79 -300 26 Theo Pourchaire FRA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 75 -304 27 David Malukas USA Meyer Shank Racing Honda 54 -325 28 Tom Blomqvist GBR Meyer Shank Racing Honda 46 -333 29 Callum Ilott GBR Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 39 -340 30 Ed Carpenter USA Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 32 -347 31 Luca Ghiotto ITA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 27 -352 32 Conor Daly USA DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 -353 33 Helio Castroneves BRA Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Honda 26 -353 34 Katherine Legge GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda 24 -355 35 Kyle Larson USA Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick Chevrolet 21 -358 36 Takuma Sato JPN Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 19 -360 37 Toby Sowery GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda 17 -362 38 Tristan Vautier FRA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 12 -367 39 Colin Braun USA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 10 -369 40 Ryan Hunter-Reay USA DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 -373 41 Marco Andretti USA Andretti Herta with Marco and Curb-Agajanian Honda 5 -374

IndyCar returned to oval racing this weekend for two races at the Iowa Speedway. Across the weekend Scott McLaughlin and Will Power won both of the races, taking home two wins for Team Penske.

Despite getting a second-place finish on Sunday the Championship leader, Alex Palou, has had his lead in the series cut down Will Power. This was due to a DNF for Palou in the first race of the weekend on Saturday.

Power also had a rough Saturday as he finished last in 18th place. However, the Australian turned around his weekend with his dominant win on Sunday.

Pato O'Ward also closed in on the Championship leaders as he finished second and sixth across the weekend for Arrow McLaren.

Scott Dixon is still fourth in the IndyCar Championship. However, McLaughlin is now fifth in the Championship thanks to his race win on Saturday.

Rounding out the top ten in the Championship are now Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood, Alexander Rossi, Josef Newgarden and Santino Ferrucci.