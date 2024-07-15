2024 IndyCar standings after the Hy-Vee One Step 250
Alex Palou continues to lead the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series, despite a bad weekend at the Iowa Speedway.
2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After the Hy-Vee One Step 250)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|379
|2
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|344
|-35
|3
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|327
|-52
|4
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|322
|-57
|5
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|314
|-65
|6
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|300
|-79
|7
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|274
|-105
|8
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|265
|-114
|9
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|247
|-132
|10
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|221
|-158
|11
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|214
|-165
|12
|Marcus Ericsson
|SWE
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|209
|-170
|13
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|203
|-176
|14
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|177
|-202
|15
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpemter Racing
|Chevrolet
|177
|-202
|16
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|177
|-202
|17
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|173
|-206
|18
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|156
|-223
|19
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|125
|-254
|20
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|124
|-255
|21
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|116
|-263
|22
|Christian Rasmussen
|DNK
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|104
|-275
|23
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|104
|-275
|24
|Jack Harvey
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|80
|-299
|25
|Nolan Siegel
|USA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|79
|-300
|26
|Theo Pourchaire
|FRA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|75
|-304
|27
|David Malukas
|USA
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|54
|-325
|28
|Tom Blomqvist
|GBR
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|46
|-333
|29
|Callum Ilott
|GBR
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|39
|-340
|30
|Ed Carpenter
|USA
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|32
|-347
|31
|Luca Ghiotto
|ITA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|27
|-352
|32
|Conor Daly
|USA
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|26
|-353
|33
|Helio Castroneves
|BRA
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|26
|-353
|34
|Katherine Legge
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|24
|-355
|35
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick
|Chevrolet
|21
|-358
|36
|Takuma Sato
|JPN
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|19
|-360
|37
|Toby Sowery
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|17
|-362
|38
|Tristan Vautier
|FRA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|12
|-367
|39
|Colin Braun
|USA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|10
|-369
|40
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|USA
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|-373
|41
|Marco Andretti
|USA
|Andretti Herta with Marco and Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|5
|-374
IndyCar returned to oval racing this weekend for two races at the Iowa Speedway. Across the weekend Scott McLaughlin and Will Power won both of the races, taking home two wins for Team Penske.
Despite getting a second-place finish on Sunday the Championship leader, Alex Palou, has had his lead in the series cut down Will Power. This was due to a DNF for Palou in the first race of the weekend on Saturday.
Power also had a rough Saturday as he finished last in 18th place. However, the Australian turned around his weekend with his dominant win on Sunday.
Pato O'Ward also closed in on the Championship leaders as he finished second and sixth across the weekend for Arrow McLaren.
Scott Dixon is still fourth in the IndyCar Championship. However, McLaughlin is now fifth in the Championship thanks to his race win on Saturday.
Rounding out the top ten in the Championship are now Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood, Alexander Rossi, Josef Newgarden and Santino Ferrucci.