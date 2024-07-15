2024 IndyCar standings after the Hy-Vee One Step 250

Alex Palou continues to lead the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series, despite a bad weekend at the Iowa Speedway.

Will Power
Will Power
2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After the Hy-Vee One Step 250)
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda379 
2Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet344-35
3Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet327-52
4Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda322-57
5Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet314-65
6Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda300-79
7Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda274-105
8Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet265-114
9Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet247-132
10Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet221-158
11Felix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda214-165
12Marcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda209-170
13Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda203-176
14Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet177-202
15Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpemter RacingChevrolet177-202
16Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda177-202
17Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda173-206
18Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda156-223
19Kyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda125-254
20Pietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda124-255
21Sting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet116-263
22Christian RasmussenDNKEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet104-275
23Agustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet104-275
24Jack HarveyGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda80-299
25Nolan SiegelUSADale Coyne RacingHonda79-300
26Theo PourchaireFRAArrow McLarenChevrolet75-304
27David MalukasUSAMeyer Shank RacingHonda54-325
28Tom BlomqvistGBRMeyer Shank RacingHonda46-333
29Callum IlottGBRArrow McLarenChevrolet39-340
30Ed CarpenterUSAEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet32-347
31Luca GhiottoITADale Coyne RacingHonda27-352
32Conor DalyUSADRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet26-353
33Helio CastronevesBRAMeyer Shank Racing with Curb-AgajanianHonda26-353
34Katherine LeggeGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda24-355
35Kyle LarsonUSAArrow McLaren/Rick HendrickChevrolet21-358
36Takuma SatoJPNRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda19-360
37Toby SoweryGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda17-362
38Tristan VautierFRADale Coyne RacingHonda12-367
39Colin BraunUSADale Coyne RacingHonda10-369
40Ryan Hunter-ReayUSADRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet6-373
41Marco AndrettiUSAAndretti Herta with Marco and Curb-AgajanianHonda5-374

IndyCar returned to oval racing this weekend for two races at the Iowa Speedway. Across the weekend Scott McLaughlin and Will Power won both of the races, taking home two wins for Team Penske.

Despite getting a second-place finish on Sunday the Championship leader, Alex Palou, has had his lead in the series cut down Will Power. This was due to a DNF for Palou in the first race of the weekend on Saturday.

Power also had a rough Saturday as he finished last in 18th place. However, the Australian turned around his weekend with his dominant win on Sunday. 

Pato O'Ward also closed in on the Championship leaders as he finished second and sixth across the weekend for Arrow McLaren.

Scott Dixon is still fourth in the IndyCar Championship. However, McLaughlin is now fifth in the Championship thanks to his race win on Saturday.

Rounding out the top ten in the Championship are now Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood, Alexander Rossi, Josef Newgarden and Santino Ferrucci.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
6m ago
Iker Lecuona: "Was hard for me to manage the situation and the frustration"
Iker Lecuona
Iker Lecuona
WSBK
News
1h ago
Remy Gardner keen to put Donington Park behind him: "It wasn't our weekend"
Remy Gardner
Remy Gardner
F1
News
1h ago
David Schumacher’s heartwarming reaction to father Ralf coming out as gay
- Free Practice 2, David Schumacher and his father Ralf Schumacher
- Free Practice 2, David Schumacher and his father Ralf Schumacher
MotoGP
News
1h ago
‘4/10 to 10/10': Ranking the MotoGP constructors at the summer break
Jorge Martin leads, 2024 German MotoGP
Jorge Martin leads, 2024 German MotoGP
WSBK
News
1h ago
Andrea Iannone ends disastrous weekend with DNF after "I felt pain in my forearm"
Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo: Yamaha still focusing on 2024 bike, 'getting closer'
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 German MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 German MotoGP
F1
News
2h ago
Audi ramp up preparations ahead of F1 entry in 2026 with new “strategic partner”
A showcar in the pits as Audi has officially registered as an F1 engine manufacturer for the 2026 regulations. Formula 1
A showcar in the pits as Audi has officially registered as an F1 engine…
WSBK
News
3h ago
Alex Lowes on Donington battles: "If you’re not attacking, people are attacking you"
Alex Lowes
Alex Lowes
F1
News
3h ago
Adrian Newey drives iconic title-winning Ferrari at Goodwood with F1 future still uncertain
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…