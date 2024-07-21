IndyCar Results: Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

Colton Herta won his first race of the season as he completed an Andretti Global 1-2 finish.

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturer
1Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda
2Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda
3Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda
4Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda
5Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda
6David MalukasUSAMeyer Shank RacingHonda
7Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
8Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
9Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
10Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
11Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet
12Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet
13Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda
14Theo PourchaireFRAArrow McLarenChevrolet
15Toby SoweryGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda
DNFScott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet
DNFFelix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda
DNFPato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet
DNFMarcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda
DNFSantino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet
DNFHunter McElreaNZLDale Coyne RacingHonda
DNFPietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
DNFNolan SiegelUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet
DNFKyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda
DNFAgustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
DNFChristian RasmussenDNKEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
DNFSting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet

IndyCar head north of the border this weekend into Canada for the Toronto Grand Prix. This was the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, Colton Herta started this Grand Prix from pole as he was on the hunt to get his Championship challenge back on track.

Herta practically led from the moment the race began until the chequered flag was waved. This was the first win for Herta in the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series.

Kyle Kirkwood rounded out an Andretti Global 1-2 finish. Kirkwood kept Herta honest throughout the 85-lap race but ultimately fell short. Scott Dixon rounded out the podium as he finished in third place.

Alex Palou and Marcus Armstrong finished in fourth and fifth place. This completed a Chip Ganassi 3-4-5 behind the Andretti 1-2 finish.

The top ten was rounded out by David Malukas in sixth place, Christian Lundgaard in seventh, Romain Grosjean in eighth, Rinus Veekay in ninth and Graham Rahal in tenth.

