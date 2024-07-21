IndyCar Results: Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer 1 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda 2 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda 3 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 4 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 6 David Malukas USA Meyer Shank Racing Honda 7 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 8 Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 9 Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 10 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 11 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet 12 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet 13 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 14 Theo Pourchaire FRA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 15 Toby Sowery GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda DNF Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet DNF Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda DNF Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet DNF Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda DNF Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet DNF Hunter McElrea NZL Dale Coyne Racing Honda DNF Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda DNF Nolan Siegel USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet DNF Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda DNF Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet DNF Christian Rasmussen DNK Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet DNF Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet

IndyCar head north of the border this weekend into Canada for the Toronto Grand Prix. This was the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, Colton Herta started this Grand Prix from pole as he was on the hunt to get his Championship challenge back on track.

Herta practically led from the moment the race began until the chequered flag was waved. This was the first win for Herta in the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series.

Kyle Kirkwood rounded out an Andretti Global 1-2 finish. Kirkwood kept Herta honest throughout the 85-lap race but ultimately fell short. Scott Dixon rounded out the podium as he finished in third place.

Alex Palou and Marcus Armstrong finished in fourth and fifth place. This completed a Chip Ganassi 3-4-5 behind the Andretti 1-2 finish.

The top ten was rounded out by David Malukas in sixth place, Christian Lundgaard in seventh, Romain Grosjean in eighth, Rinus Veekay in ninth and Graham Rahal in tenth.