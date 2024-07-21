IndyCar Results: Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto
Colton Herta won his first race of the season as he completed an Andretti Global 1-2 finish.
Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|2
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|3
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|4
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|5
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|6
|David Malukas
|USA
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|7
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|11
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|12
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|13
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|14
|Theo Pourchaire
|FRA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|15
|Toby Sowery
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|DNF
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|DNF
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Marcus Ericsson
|SWE
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|DNF
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Hunter McElrea
|NZL
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|DNF
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|DNF
|Nolan Siegel
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|DNF
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Christian Rasmussen
|DNK
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
IndyCar head north of the border this weekend into Canada for the Toronto Grand Prix. This was the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, Colton Herta started this Grand Prix from pole as he was on the hunt to get his Championship challenge back on track.
Herta practically led from the moment the race began until the chequered flag was waved. This was the first win for Herta in the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series.
Kyle Kirkwood rounded out an Andretti Global 1-2 finish. Kirkwood kept Herta honest throughout the 85-lap race but ultimately fell short. Scott Dixon rounded out the podium as he finished in third place.
Alex Palou and Marcus Armstrong finished in fourth and fifth place. This completed a Chip Ganassi 3-4-5 behind the Andretti 1-2 finish.
The top ten was rounded out by David Malukas in sixth place, Christian Lundgaard in seventh, Romain Grosjean in eighth, Rinus Veekay in ninth and Graham Rahal in tenth.