Will Power wins from 22nd place on the grid at the Iowa Spedway

After Scott McLaughlin won the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 last night it was time for the Hy-Vee One Step 250. McLaughlin started from pole position today after Colton Herta led the field away from the start last night.

At the green flags, it was McLaughlin who led the field away ahead of Alex Palou, Scott Dixon, Herta and Felix Rosenqvist. The New Zealander leading the way had already pulled out a 0.8-second lead over Palou after only 15 laps.

After 50 laps McLaughlin still led the way ahead of Palou, Dixon, Herta and Rosenqvist. However, on lap 87 the first pit stops of the day occurred as Conor Daly came into the pits. But the leaders did not enter pit lane until lap 96 when McLaughlin pitted from the lead, but Palou did not enter until lap 100.

Unlike yesterday the first caution flags were not shown until lap 102 after Agustin Canapino spun around after leaving the pits. Palou led the field away once the field turned green once again on lap 114 as he had to hold off Will Power, with McLaughlin, Dixon and Herta rounding out the top five.

On lap 187 Felix Rosenqvist came into the pits after suffering a technical issue, the Swedish driver later had to retire from the race. Christian Lundgaard was the first driver to pit in for the second time on lap 190.

McLaughlin came to pit lane for the second time on lap 198, he was the first driver from the lead group to come to pit lane again. Herta and Dixon came in from the top five on lap 204, and Palou then followed in on lap 205. After the drivers had got back into racing order after the pits it was Power who gained the lead over Palou with McLaughlin, Dixon and Herta in the top five.

Power claimed his first victory at the Iowa Speedway ahead of Palou and McLaughlin in second and third place.

It was then Dixon and Herta who made up the remainder of the top five. Then it was O’Ward, Newgarden, Rahal, Veekay and Grosjean who rounded out the top ten today.

