IndyCar Results: 2024 Hy-Vee One Step 250
Will Power claims his first career victory at the Iowa Speedway.
Hy-Vee One Step 250 - Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|2
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|4
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|5
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|6
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|7
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|8
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|9
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|13
|David Malukas
|USA
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|14
|Nolan Siegel
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|15
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|16
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|17
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|18
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|19
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|20
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|21
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Ed Carpenter
|USA
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Marcus Ericsson
|SWE
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|24
|Katherine Legge
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|DNF
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|DNF
|Conor Daly
|USA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|DNF
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
After Scott McLaughlin took his first oval win of his IndyCar career last night the New Zealander was looking to do the double in the Hy-Vee One Step 250. McLaughlin started from pole for the second 250-lap race of the weekend.
It was not meant to be for McLaughlin today. Despite leading at the start of the race it ended up being Power who claimed victory in today's 250-lap race. Last night's race saw drama from start to finish but today's race was tamer for the lead driver.
Behind the race winner, it was Palou and McLaughlin who made up the second podium of the weekend.
It was then Dixon and Herta who made up the remainder of the top five. Then it was O’Ward, Newgarden, Rahal, Veekay and Grosjean who rounded out the top ten today.