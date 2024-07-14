IndyCar Results: 2024 Hy-Vee One Step 250

Will Power claims his first career victory at the Iowa Speedway.

Hy-Vee One Step 250 - Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturer
1Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet
2Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda
3Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet
4Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda
5Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda
6Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet
7Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet
8Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
9Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
10Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
11Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet
12Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda
13David MalukasUSAMeyer Shank RacingHonda
14Nolan SiegelUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet
15Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda
16Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet
17Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
18Kyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda
19Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda
20Pietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
21Sting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet
22Ed CarpenterUSAEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
23Marcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda
24Katherine LeggeGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda
DNFFelix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda
DNFConor DalyUSADale Coyne RacingHonda
DNFAgustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet

After Scott McLaughlin took his first oval win of his IndyCar career last night the New Zealander was looking to do the double in the Hy-Vee One Step 250. McLaughlin started from pole for the second 250-lap race of the weekend.

It was not meant to be for McLaughlin today. Despite leading at the start of the race it ended up being Power who claimed victory in today's 250-lap race. Last night's race saw drama from start to finish but today's race was tamer for the lead driver.

Behind the race winner, it was Palou and McLaughlin who made up the second podium of the weekend.

It was then Dixon and Herta who made up the remainder of the top five. Then it was O’Ward, Newgarden, Rahal, Veekay and Grosjean who rounded out the top ten today.

