IndyCar Results: 2024 Hy-Vee One Step 250

Hy-Vee One Step 250 - Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer 1 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet 2 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 3 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet 4 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda 6 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 7 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet 8 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 9 Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 10 Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 11 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 12 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 13 David Malukas USA Meyer Shank Racing Honda 14 Nolan Siegel USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 15 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda 16 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 17 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 18 Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 19 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 20 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 21 Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 22 Ed Carpenter USA Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 23 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda 24 Katherine Legge GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda DNF Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda DNF Conor Daly USA Dale Coyne Racing Honda DNF Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

After Scott McLaughlin took his first oval win of his IndyCar career last night the New Zealander was looking to do the double in the Hy-Vee One Step 250. McLaughlin started from pole for the second 250-lap race of the weekend.

It was not meant to be for McLaughlin today. Despite leading at the start of the race it ended up being Power who claimed victory in today's 250-lap race. Last night's race saw drama from start to finish but today's race was tamer for the lead driver.

Behind the race winner, it was Palou and McLaughlin who made up the second podium of the weekend.

It was then Dixon and Herta who made up the remainder of the top five. Then it was O’Ward, Newgarden, Rahal, Veekay and Grosjean who rounded out the top ten today.