Lamborghini unveil 2024 hypercar for Daytona and 24 Hours of Le Mans

The hypercar will go to battle in the 24 Hours of Daytona, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 12 Hours of Sebring next year.

Lamborghini's latest model will go up against famous manufacturers Ferrari, Toyota, Porsche, Peugeot, Cadillac, BMW and Alpine across the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship.

Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini’s Head of Design, said: “From the beginning, my personal briefing to the design team was that the car needs to be highly functional, but we wanted to create a car that is immediately recognizable as Lamborghini.

“The main recognition of the front and rear of the SC63 is driven by the y-shaped signature light.

"Integrated into the side panel of the body you can see a NACA duct that was inspired by the air intake of the Countach.

"When you look at the rear wheel arch, we gave the impression of acceleration towards the front, and this relates to the wheel arch design language of Lamborghini that can also be seen on the Revuelto.”