Jose Maria Lopez replaces Mike Conway at 2024 24h of Le Mans

Following injuries sustained in a cycling accident, Mike Conway will not take part in this weekend’s 92nd running of the 24h of Le Mans.

Conway was set to line-up in the #7 Toyota alongside former Formula 1 drivers Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck De Vries.

But Conway, who suffered fractures to his ribs and collarbone last Thursday, has instead been replaced by Lopez.

After years of failing to secure the biggest win in endurance racing, Conway finally clinched victory at Le Mans in 2021 for Toyota.

Conway was victorious alongside Lopez and Kobayashi in the #7 car, before the #8 Toyota clinched victory a year later in the hands of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa.