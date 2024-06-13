Kevin Estre “excited about competing in Hyperpole” at Le Mans

Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor lead the World Endurance championship standings heading into this weekend’s Le Mans 24h race.

Practice on Wednesday for the historic event was unspectacular for the #6 Porsche, which made its way in Hyperpole by less than three tenths.

“We had an hour to turn the fastest lap possible,” said Estre. “A lot was going on out on the track – with 62 cars there was obviously a lot of overtaking.

“I did my best and ultimately it worked. Half a tenth of a second was the deciding factor in our favour.

“We now need to see where we can make tweaks to improve before the race. But right now, I’m excited about competing into the Hyperpole on Thursday.”

Also managing to squeeze into the top eight was the #12 Hertz Jota Porsche, with Callum Ilott, Will Stevens and Norman Nato at the wheel.

Hertz Jota Porsche

Speaking after qualifying practice, Ilott said: “That was close, but our eighth place is not bad at all considering we’re only a tenth of a second behind the fastest Porsche 963 from the Porsche works team.

“I reckon I got the most out of it, although with 62 cars out on the track, it was very hard to get a clear lap. One thing is sure, it’s what happens in the race that counts.”

While it was success in terms of reaching Hyperpole for the #6 Penske Porsche, fellow factory Porsche drivers Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen and Frederic Makowiecki missed out, leaving Campbell ‘disappointed’.

Campbell said: “I’m thrilled for our colleagues in the number 6, but personally I’m a bit disappointed – I would have preferred to reach the Hyperpole, as well, but luck wasn’t on my side today.

“Cars kept getting in my way, so I had to slow down. It’s a shame. Now we’ll start from P10 on the grid, which isn’t as ideal.”