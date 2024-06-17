What impact did Romain Grosjean have on the 2024 Le Mans race?

Romain Grosjean and Lamborghini finished the 2024 Le Mans race 13th.

Romain Grosjean, back at Le Mans after 14 years, took part in his first Hypercar race at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

It was also Lamborghini’s first venture into the Hypercar class at Le Mans, as both cars came home two laps down on the race winner.

While the pace of the #19 car was strong, tyre management on new tyres was a problem for the Lamborghini SC63 machine throughout the race.

Matteo Cairoli, Grosjean’s team-mate had a spin in the early hours which set the car back, while problems with the lights and rear bodywork were other issues the #19 car encountered.

Speaking after finishing the gruelling 24 hour race, Grosjean said: “I never finished the first Le Mans I did so I am really proud that we managed to get to the end this year. 

“Honestly, driving the Lamborghini was a dream, in the day and in the night, it was so much fun. 

“Thanks go to everyone in the team for the opportunity; I always wanted to do it and no I have done it.

“There are, of course, bits and pieces that we can improve in order to get into the top 10, even if it wasn’t our open objective – and it’s great that the others did it – but I think we also had top 10 pace this weekend.”

Speaking of the other car which had another ex-F1 driver in Danil Kvyat at the wheel, the #63 car came home tenth, also two laps down on the nine cars ahead of it.

Kvyat added: “It is really an amazing result for us, we have to enjoy this result, which is a great reward for all the hard work that the team has put in since the start of the season.

“The next steps we have to take are crucial, but if we have managed to do this result with the car we have got, which is brand new with no upgrades, it shows how strong we are and that in the future we can hopefully fight for victories.”

