Kamui Kobayashi after missing out at Le Mans: “We could have won”

The 2024 Le Mans 24 hour race went down to the wire as Toyota applied huge pressure to Ferrari.

The #50 Ferrari ultimately took victory after Nicklas Nielsen managed his final stint to perfection, but the #7 Toyota perhaps should have won the race.

Twice the #7 had to make unplanned pit stops due to a slow puncture, while Jose Maria Lopez spun the car at a crucial point.

Lopez, who was fastest of any driver-car combination in the wet late on, was closing in on Nielsen before a mistake at the Dunlop chicane.

Lopez lost 14 seconds as a result of his spin which was the margin Nielsen won the race by.

After claiming yet another second place at Le Mans, Kamui Kobayashi said: “Obviously it was a very tough race for us. We could have won but we had a few issues.

“It was not a smooth 24 hours for the #7 car, but the whole team did such a great job throughout a very tough week.

“It was a phenomenal race through 24 hours, with every manufacturer fighting non-stop. Everyone wants to win this race and we were very close.

“Such a close finish makes us hungry to come back stronger next year and we will do our best to achieve that.”

Lopez, who was called in to replace Mike Conway just ten days before the race, admitted it was one of the hardest races he’s been part of.

“It was a rollercoaster of emotions for me, starting from 10 days ago when Mike got injured and I took his place,” added Lopez.

“I was happy be here but also sad for him. Then the race was simply the hardest one I ever experienced, with the weather, having to start from last and losing time with slow zones, punctures and other issues.

“We always managed to come back, and we showed our strong spirit. I am proud of everyone for that. It is an emotional day for me because I don’t know when I might have another chance to compete for the win overall.”

Alongside Kobayashi and Lopez was ex-Formula 1 driver Nyck De Vries, who managed to claim a maiden Le Mans podium in just his first visit thanks to their P2 finish.

De Vries said: “It was an incredible race, with such close competition in such difficult conditions. It feels like we were so close yet so far to achieving our target.

“Nevertheless, it was a strong performance from the whole team, and we finished on the podium, which is a special moment for my first Le Mans with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing.”