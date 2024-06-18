Pierre Gasly hopes to be “in a good car to participate in Le Mans one day”

Pierre Gasly says Le Mans will have to wait but that “it will be a dream to win one day.”

Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly

Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly was spotted at the 2024 Le Mans 24 hours race as he hinted at taking part in years to come.

16 ex-F1 drivers were on the grid at Le Mans this year and Gasly admitted he could see himself following that path.

Gasly’s focus for the time being remains on F1, but with Alpine already in the Hypercar class, the French driver would have a direct route into the historic race.

Speaking on the grid to Eurosport, Gasly said: “I think it’s every kid’s dream. I’ve watched this race since I was that tall [gestures low to the ground],"

“I actually lived in Le Mans for five years. I studied here, and I’ve got a close proximity to this city and this track. For sure, it will be a dream to win Le Mans one day.”

“For now I’m fully focused on Formula 1. It’s not in the pipeline but seeing these guys today, wearing normal sneakers and jeans doesn’t feel right.

“Hopefully one day I’ll be in a good car to participate in Le Mans.”

Former F1 drivers taking part in Le Mans is nothing new, but with the Hypercar class drawing huge interest over the last two seasons, the appeal to take part, even for current drivers, appears to be on the up.

“I find it fascinating,” added Gasly. “I’ve got many friends racing today which makes it even cooler because I'm on the grid and I’m seeing a lot of guys I raced against.

"You know, 4am, one hour’s sleep, it’s going to be absolutely p*****g down. It’s going to be very extreme.

“As a racing driver, I really appreciate how hard it is. Hopefully people on TV can realise as well, because it’s tough.

“To focus for an hour and a half, it’s a big challenge, but to focus for a full 24 hours and sharing a car, a lot of respect for these guys.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez confirms why he rejected initial Ducati contract clause
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
2h ago
How to watch F1 Spanish Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 waves at the end of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 waves at the end of the…
F1
News
3h ago
Mercedes wary about main F1 ‘weakness’ heading into Spanish GP
Lewis Hamilton at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
Le Mans
News
3h ago
Mick Schumacher wants second bite of the cherry at Le Mans
Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher
F1
News
4h ago
Sergio Perez needs ‘successful weekend’ after Canada “disaster”
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1…

Latest News

Le Mans
News
4h ago
Pierre Gasly hopes to be “in a good car to participate in Le Mans one day”
Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly
F1
News
6h ago
Fresh F1 flexi-wing saga? Red Bull grow suspicious of McLaren and Ferrari
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race Day.-
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
WSBK
News
6h ago
Tragedy as nine-year-old prospect dies after an accident in Brazil
via Instagram @lolosomaspro
via Instagram @lolosomaspro
Le Mans
Feature
6h ago
Who could be the next manufacturer to join the Hypercar class at Le Mans?
McLaren F1
McLaren F1