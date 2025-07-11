Lamborghini unveils Temerario GT3 at Goodwood Festival of Speed

New Temerario racer replaces the Huracan as Lamborghini's GT3 contender.

Lamborghini Temerario GT3
Lamborghini Temerario GT3

Lamborghini has taken the wraps off the Temerario GT3 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ahead of its competition debut in 2025.

The successor to the highly-successful Huracan GT3, which scored its maiden victory at the Spa 24 Hours last month, the Temerario GT3 is Lamborghini’s first racing car to be designed, developed and built entirely at its Sant’Agata Bolognese factory in Italy.

Lamborghini revealed that the road-going Temerario supercar was conceived from the outset with a racing derivative in mind, allowing its engineers to make key design decisions early in the development phase.

The GT3 version is based on a modified version of the aluminum spaceframe chassis used in the road car, but with significant revisions to simplify the structure and reduce weight. Its bodywork is constructed entirely from carbon composites to maximise weight savings, while retaining the core design language of the production model.

As is common in GT3 racing, components such as the rear diffuser, engine cover and bonnet have been designed in such a way that they can be quickly removed during a pitstop in case of damage. 

The refuelling system has been redesigned to allow for a higher fuel flow rate, and the fuel tank itself has been reworked as part of the race-specific modifications. Aerodynamics were also a key area of focus, with Lamborghini aiming to improve braking stability and minimise balance shifts through corners.

Lamborghini Temerario GT3
Lamborghini Temerario GT3

Power comes from the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 found in the road-going Temerario, but fitted with a new turbocharger and compressor unit for racing. The electric motor present in the production car is omitted, as hybrid systems are not permitted under GT3 regulations.

The absence of electric components required changes elsewhere in the powertrain. However, Lamborghini highlighted that the powertrain of the road version was developed with a view to building a race-oriented version in the future. Hence, it includes a flat-plane crankshaft with a 180-degree angle between crankpins to ensure optimal fluid dynamic performance.

Power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed transverse gearbox.

Lamborghini said development work on the Temerario GT3 will continue into the 2026 season. 

The car is slated to make its debut at the Sebring 12 Hours in March and will compete in a "series of selected events" next year, with a full rollout expected by 2027.

The Italian manufacturer said it would continue to support all customer teams running the Hyracan GT3 next year during the transitional phase.

Lamborghini Temerario GT3
Lamborghini Temerario GT3
Lamborghini Temerario GT3
Lamborghini Temerario GT3

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

