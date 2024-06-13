2024 24H Le Mans - Free Practice 3 Results: Ferrari on top

After topping FP2 with the #8 car, Toyota made a good start to day-two at Le Mans, going to the top thanks to Jose Maria Lopez in the #7 car.

But Toyota had its fair share of challengers, as the Whelan Cadillac machine, reigning Le Mans winners Ferrari, Lamborghini, Peugeot and Porsche followed very closely on the leaderboard.

Alpine then made it four different manufacturers within three tenths of top spot, as Mick Schumacher went third quickest.

As lap times continued to tumble, Cadillac showed their pace as Indycar star Alex Palou went quickest ahead of the #4 Porsche.

Leading the way in LMGT3, the United Autosports McLaren brought out the first red flag of the day following a crash in sector one.

With just under half the session remaining the green flags were being waved once again.

Palou’s early time of 3:28.442s was unbeaten through the second hour of FP3, as the top five also remained unchanged.

Leaders of the World Endurance championship standings, the #6 Porsche went to the top of the times inside the final hour when Laurens Vanthoor smashed the fastest time by a full second.

Toyota responded with Kamui Kobayashi, but the Japanese driver couldn't get within four tenths of Vanthoor's time.

Cadillac again showed its strengths late on as Sebastien Bourdais went second, less than a tenth off the #6 Porsche.

That was before it became a Vanthoor 1-2 as Dries put his factory BMW car into P2.

Ferrari then flexed their muscles as Antonio Fuoco took his #50 machine to the top of the leaderboard as the checkered flag dropped.