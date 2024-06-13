2024 24H Le Mans - Free Practice 3 Results: Ferrari on top
Results from Free Practice 3 of the 2024 24h of Le Mans.
After topping FP2 with the #8 car, Toyota made a good start to day-two at Le Mans, going to the top thanks to Jose Maria Lopez in the #7 car.
But Toyota had its fair share of challengers, as the Whelan Cadillac machine, reigning Le Mans winners Ferrari, Lamborghini, Peugeot and Porsche followed very closely on the leaderboard.
Alpine then made it four different manufacturers within three tenths of top spot, as Mick Schumacher went third quickest.
As lap times continued to tumble, Cadillac showed their pace as Indycar star Alex Palou went quickest ahead of the #4 Porsche.
Leading the way in LMGT3, the United Autosports McLaren brought out the first red flag of the day following a crash in sector one.
With just under half the session remaining the green flags were being waved once again.
Palou’s early time of 3:28.442s was unbeaten through the second hour of FP3, as the top five also remained unchanged.
Leaders of the World Endurance championship standings, the #6 Porsche went to the top of the times inside the final hour when Laurens Vanthoor smashed the fastest time by a full second.
Toyota responded with Kamui Kobayashi, but the Japanese driver couldn't get within four tenths of Vanthoor's time.
Cadillac again showed its strengths late on as Sebastien Bourdais went second, less than a tenth off the #6 Porsche.
That was before it became a Vanthoor 1-2 as Dries put his factory BMW car into P2.
Ferrari then flexed their muscles as Antonio Fuoco took his #50 machine to the top of the leaderboard as the checkered flag dropped.
|2024 24H Le Mans - Free Practice 3 Results
|Pos
|Team
|Number
|Drivers
|Time
|Misc
|Overall
|1
|Ferrari AF Corse
|#50
|Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen
|3:27.283s
|Hypercar
|2
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|#6
|Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
|+0.108s
|Hypercar
|3
|BMW M Team WRT
|#15
|Dries Vanthoor, Raffaele Marciello, Marco Wittmann
|+0.149s
|Hypercar
|4
|Cadillac Racing
|#3
|Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
|+0.188s
|Hypercar
|5
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|#7
|Jose Maria Lopez, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries
|+0.520s
|Hypercar
|6
|Cadillac Racing
|#2
|Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Alex Palou
|+0.962s
|Hypercar
|7
|Whelan Cadillac Racing
|#311
|Luis Felipe Derani, Jack Aitken, Felipe Drugovich
|+1.062s
|Hypercar
|8
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|#8
|Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
|+1.359s
|Hypercar
|9
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|#4
|Mathieu Jaminet, Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy
|+1.407s
|Hypercar
|10
|Alpine Endurance Team
|#36
|Nicolas Lapierre, Mick Schumacher, Matthieu Vaxivière
|+1.596s
|Hypercar
|11
|Ferrari AF Corse
|#51
|Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
|+1.702s
|Hypercar
|12
|Lamborghini Iron Lynx
|#19
|Romain Grosjean, Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli
|+1.759s
|Hypercar
|13
|Alpine Endurance Team
|#35
|Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Charles Milesi
|+2.090s
|Hypercar
|14
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|#5
|Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
|+2.137s
|Hypercar
|15
|BMW M Team WRT
|#20
|Sheldon van der Linde, Robin Frijns, René Rast
|+2.613s
|Hypercar
|16
|Peugeot Totalenergies
|#94
|Stoffel Vandoorne, Paul Di Resta, Loïc Duval
|+2.717s
|Hypercar
|17
|AF Corse
|#83
|Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye
|+3.025s
|Hypercar
|18
|Hertz Team Jota
|#38
|Oliver Rasmussen, Philip Hanson, Jenson Button
|+3.100s
|Hypercar
|19
|Lamborghini Iron Lynx
|#63
|Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat, Edoardo Mortara
|+3.170s
|Hypercar
|20
|Proton Competition
|#99
|Neel Jani, Harry Tincknell, Julien Andlauer
|+3.222s
|Hypercar
|21
|Peugeot Totalenergies
|#93
|Jean-Eric Vergne, Mikkel Jensen, Nico Müller
|+3.704s
|Hypercar
|22
|Isotta Franchini
|#11
|Carl Wattana Bennett, Jean-Karl Vernay, Antonio Serravalle
|+4.178s
|Hypercar
|23
|Panis Racing
|#65
|Rodrigo Sales, Mathias Beche, Scott Huffaker
|+9.934s
|LMP2
|24
|Cool Racing
|#47
|Naveen Rao, Matthew Bell, Frederik Vesti
|+10.059s
|LMP2
|25
|AO by TF
|#14
|PJ Hyett, Louis Delétraz, Alex Quinn
|+10.420s
|LMP2
|26
|AF Corse
|#183
|François Perrodo, Ben Barnicoat, Nicolas Varrone
|+10.493s
|LMP2
|27
|Vector Sport
|#10
|Ryan Cullen, Patrick Pilet, Stéphane Richelmi
|+10.696s
|LMP2
|28
|IDEC Sport
|#28
|Paul Lafargue, Job van Uitert, Reshad de Gerus
|+10.722s
|LMP2
|29
|Inter Europol Competition
|#34
|Jakub Smiechowski, Vladislav Lomko, Clément Novalak
|+10.971s
|LMP2
|30
|United Autosports
|#22
|Oliver Jarvis, Bijoy Garg, Nolan Siegel
|+10.975s
|LMP2
|31
|Duqeuine Team
|#30
|John Falb, James Allen, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer
|+11.019s
|LMP2
|32
|Proton Competition
|#9
|Jonas Ried, Maceo Capietto, Bent Viscaal
|+11.055s
|LMP2
|33
|Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|#45
|George Kurtz, Colin Braun, Nicky Catsburg
|+11.419s
|LMP2
|34
|United Autosports USA
|#23
|Ben Keating, Filipe Albuquerque, Ben Hanley
|+11.787s
|LMP2
|35
|DKR Engineering
|#33
|Alexander Mattschull, Rene Binder, Laurents Horr
|+11.933s
|LMP2
|36
|Cool Racing
|#37
|Lorenzo Fluxa, Malthe Jakobsen, Ritomo Miyata
|+12.112s
|LMP2
|37
|Nielsen Racing
|#24
|Fabio Scherer, David Heinemeier Hansson, Kyffin Simpson
|+12.655s
|LMP2
|38
|Algarve Pro Racing
|#25
|Matthias Kaiser, Olli Caldwell, Roman De Angelis
|+13.685s
|LMP2
|39
|United Autosports
|#59
|James Cottingham, Nicolas Costa, Grégoire Saucy
|+30.275s
|LMGT3
|40
|Iron Lynx
|#60
|Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Franck Perera
|+30.281s
|LMGT3
|41
|GR Racing
|#86
|Michael Wainwright, Daniel Serra, Riccardo Pera
|+30.403s
|LMGT3
|42
|D'Station Racing
|#777
|Satoshi Hoshino, Erwan Bastard, Marco Sorensen
|+30.438s
|LMGT3
|43
|United Autosports
|#95
|Hiroshi Hamaguchi, Nicolas Pino, Marino Sato
|+31.332s
|LMGT3
|44
|Proton Competition
|#77
|Ryan Hardwick, Zacharie Robichon, Benjamin Barker
|+31.498s
|LMGT3
|45
|Vista AF Corse
|#55
|François Heriau, Simon Mann, Alessio Rovera
|+31.647s
|LMGT3
|46
|Akkodis ASP Team
|#87
|Takeshi Kimura, Esteban Masson, Jack Hawksworth
|+31.688s
|LMGT3
|47
|Akkodis ASP Team
|#78
|Arnold Robin, Timur Boguslavskiy, Kelvin Van Der Linde
|+31.732s
|LMGT3
|48
|Team WRT
|#46
|Ahmad Al Harthy, Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin
|+31.829s
|LMGT3
|49
|Spirit of Race
|#155
|Johnny Laursen, Conrad Laursen, Jordan Taylor
|+31.945s
|LMGT3
|50
|Manthey EMA
|#91
|Yasser Shahin, Morris Schuring, Richard Lietz
|+31.946s
|LMGT3
|51
|Vista AF Corse
|#54
|Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Davide Rigon
|+31.988s
|LMGT3
|52
|TF Sport
|#82
|Hiroshi Koizumi, Sébastien Baud, Daniel Juncadella
|+32.035s
|LMGT3
|53
|Proton Competition
|#88
|Giorgio Roda, Mikkel Pedersen, Dennis Olsen
|+32.100s
|LMGT3
|54
|Team WRT
|#31
|Darren Leung, Sean Gelael, Augusto Farfus
|+32.189s
|LMGT3
|55
|JMW Motorsport
|#66
|Giacomo Petrobelli, Larry ten Voorde, Salih Yoluc
|+32.238s
|LMGT3
|56
|Manthey Purerxing
|#92
|Aliaksandr Malykhin, Joel Sturm, Klaus Bachler
|+32.423s
|LMGT3
|57
|Heart of Racing Team
|#27
|Ian James, Daniel Mancinelli, Alex Riberas
|+32.456s
|LMGT3
|58
|Iron Dames
|#85
|Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Doriane Pin
|+32.774s
|LMGT3
|60
|Proton Competition
|#44
|John Hartshorne, Ben Tuck, Christopher Mies
|+34.291s
|LMGT3
|61
|TF Sport
|#81
|Tom Van Rompuy, Rui Andrade, Charlie Eastwood
|+34.669s
|LMGT3
|62
|Inception Racing
|#70
|Brendan Iribe, Ollie Millroy, Frederik Schandorff
|No Time
|LMGT3
|63
|Hertz Team Jota
|#12
|William Stevens, Norman Nato, Callum Ilott
|No Time
|Hypercar