2024 24H Le Mans - Free Practice 3 Results: Ferrari on top

Results from Free Practice 3 of the 2024 24h of Le Mans.

Antonio Fuoco Le Mans
After topping FP2 with the #8 car, Toyota made a good start to day-two at Le Mans, going to the top thanks to Jose Maria Lopez in the #7 car.

But Toyota had its fair share of challengers, as the Whelan Cadillac machine, reigning Le Mans winners Ferrari, Lamborghini, Peugeot and Porsche followed very closely on the leaderboard.

Alpine then made it four different manufacturers within three tenths of top spot, as Mick Schumacher went third quickest.

As lap times continued to tumble, Cadillac showed their pace as Indycar star Alex Palou went quickest ahead of the #4 Porsche.

Leading the way in LMGT3, the United Autosports McLaren brought out the first red flag of the day following a crash in sector one.

With just under half the session remaining the green flags were being waved once again.

Palou’s early time of 3:28.442s was unbeaten through the second hour of FP3, as the top five also remained unchanged.

Leaders of the World Endurance championship standings, the #6 Porsche went to the top of the times inside the final hour when Laurens Vanthoor smashed the fastest time by a full second.

Toyota responded with Kamui Kobayashi, but the Japanese driver couldn't get within four tenths of Vanthoor's time. 

Cadillac again showed its strengths late on as Sebastien Bourdais went second, less than a tenth off the #6 Porsche.

That was before it became a Vanthoor 1-2 as Dries put his factory BMW car into P2.

Ferrari then flexed their muscles as Antonio Fuoco took his #50 machine to the top of the leaderboard as the checkered flag dropped. 

2024 24H Le Mans - Free Practice 3 Results 
PosTeamNumberDriversTimeMisc
Overall 
1Ferrari AF Corse#50Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen3:27.283sHypercar
2Porsche Penske Motorsport#6Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor+0.108sHypercar
3BMW M Team WRT#15Dries Vanthoor, Raffaele Marciello, Marco Wittmann+0.149sHypercar
4Cadillac Racing#3Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon+0.188sHypercar
5Toyota Gazoo Racing#7Jose Maria Lopez, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries+0.520sHypercar
6Cadillac Racing#2Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Alex Palou+0.962sHypercar
7Whelan Cadillac Racing#311Luis Felipe Derani, Jack Aitken, Felipe Drugovich+1.062sHypercar
8Toyota Gazoo Racing#8Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa+1.359sHypercar
9Porsche Penske Motorsport#4Mathieu Jaminet, Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy+1.407sHypercar
10Alpine Endurance Team#36Nicolas Lapierre, Mick Schumacher, Matthieu Vaxivière+1.596sHypercar
11Ferrari AF Corse#51Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi+1.702sHypercar
12Lamborghini Iron Lynx#19Romain Grosjean, Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli+1.759sHypercar
13Alpine Endurance Team#35Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Charles Milesi+2.090sHypercar
14Porsche Penske Motorsport#5Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki+2.137sHypercar
15BMW M Team WRT#20Sheldon van der Linde, Robin Frijns, René Rast+2.613sHypercar
16Peugeot Totalenergies#94Stoffel Vandoorne, Paul Di Resta, Loïc Duval+2.717sHypercar
17AF Corse#83Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye+3.025sHypercar
18Hertz Team Jota#38Oliver Rasmussen, Philip Hanson, Jenson Button+3.100sHypercar
19Lamborghini Iron Lynx#63Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat, Edoardo Mortara+3.170sHypercar
20Proton Competition#99Neel Jani, Harry Tincknell, Julien Andlauer+3.222sHypercar
21Peugeot Totalenergies#93Jean-Eric Vergne, Mikkel Jensen, Nico Müller+3.704sHypercar
22Isotta Franchini#11Carl Wattana Bennett, Jean-Karl Vernay, Antonio Serravalle+4.178sHypercar
23Panis Racing#65Rodrigo Sales, Mathias Beche, Scott Huffaker+9.934sLMP2
24Cool Racing#47Naveen Rao, Matthew Bell, Frederik Vesti+10.059sLMP2
25AO by TF#14PJ Hyett, Louis Delétraz, Alex Quinn+10.420sLMP2
26AF Corse#183François Perrodo, Ben Barnicoat, Nicolas Varrone+10.493sLMP2
27Vector Sport#10Ryan Cullen, Patrick Pilet, Stéphane Richelmi+10.696sLMP2
28IDEC Sport#28Paul Lafargue, Job van Uitert, Reshad de Gerus+10.722sLMP2
29Inter Europol Competition#34Jakub Smiechowski, Vladislav Lomko, Clément Novalak+10.971sLMP2
30United Autosports#22Oliver Jarvis, Bijoy Garg, Nolan Siegel+10.975sLMP2
31Duqeuine Team#30John Falb, James Allen, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer+11.019sLMP2
32Proton Competition#9Jonas Ried, Maceo Capietto, Bent Viscaal+11.055sLMP2
33Crowdstrike Racing by APR#45George Kurtz, Colin Braun, Nicky Catsburg+11.419sLMP2
34United Autosports USA#23Ben Keating, Filipe Albuquerque, Ben Hanley+11.787sLMP2
35DKR Engineering#33Alexander Mattschull, Rene Binder, Laurents Horr+11.933sLMP2
36Cool Racing#37Lorenzo Fluxa, Malthe Jakobsen, Ritomo Miyata+12.112sLMP2
37Nielsen Racing#24Fabio Scherer, David Heinemeier Hansson, Kyffin Simpson+12.655sLMP2
38Algarve Pro Racing#25Matthias Kaiser, Olli Caldwell, Roman De Angelis+13.685sLMP2
39United Autosports#59James Cottingham, Nicolas Costa, Grégoire Saucy+30.275sLMGT3
40Iron Lynx#60Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Franck Perera+30.281sLMGT3
41GR Racing#86Michael Wainwright, Daniel Serra, Riccardo Pera+30.403sLMGT3
42D'Station Racing#777Satoshi Hoshino, Erwan Bastard, Marco Sorensen+30.438sLMGT3
43United Autosports#95Hiroshi Hamaguchi, Nicolas Pino, Marino Sato+31.332sLMGT3
44Proton Competition#77Ryan Hardwick, Zacharie Robichon, Benjamin Barker+31.498sLMGT3
45Vista AF Corse#55François Heriau, Simon Mann, Alessio Rovera+31.647sLMGT3
46Akkodis ASP Team#87Takeshi Kimura, Esteban Masson, Jack Hawksworth+31.688sLMGT3
47Akkodis ASP Team#78Arnold Robin, Timur Boguslavskiy, Kelvin Van Der Linde+31.732sLMGT3
48Team WRT#46Ahmad Al Harthy, Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin+31.829sLMGT3
49Spirit of Race#155Johnny Laursen, Conrad Laursen, Jordan Taylor+31.945sLMGT3
50Manthey EMA#91Yasser Shahin, Morris Schuring, Richard Lietz+31.946sLMGT3
51Vista AF Corse#54Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Davide Rigon+31.988sLMGT3
52TF Sport#82Hiroshi Koizumi, Sébastien Baud, Daniel Juncadella+32.035sLMGT3
53Proton Competition#88Giorgio Roda, Mikkel Pedersen, Dennis Olsen+32.100sLMGT3
54Team WRT#31Darren Leung, Sean Gelael, Augusto Farfus+32.189sLMGT3
55JMW Motorsport#66Giacomo Petrobelli, Larry ten Voorde, Salih Yoluc+32.238sLMGT3
56Manthey Purerxing#92Aliaksandr Malykhin, Joel Sturm, Klaus Bachler+32.423sLMGT3
57Heart of Racing Team#27Ian James, Daniel Mancinelli, Alex Riberas+32.456sLMGT3
58Iron Dames#85Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Doriane Pin+32.774sLMGT3
60Proton Competition#44John Hartshorne, Ben Tuck, Christopher Mies+34.291sLMGT3
61TF Sport#81Tom Van Rompuy, Rui Andrade, Charlie Eastwood+34.669sLMGT3
62Inception Racing#70Brendan Iribe, Ollie Millroy, Frederik SchandorffNo TimeLMGT3
63Hertz Team Jota#12William Stevens, Norman Nato, Callum IlottNo TimeHypercar

