“Truly special”: FIM presents its oldest motorcycle race to UK parliament

The FIM, as well as other groups, have presented the 101st edition of the 6Days enduro to the UK parliament ahead of the Wales-based event next year.

The 6Days, formerly the International Six Days Enduro or ISDE, is the oldest race that the FIM sanctions having first been run in 1913 in Carlisle.

The race hasn’t taken place every year since 1913, but it will have it 101st running next year, returning to the UK for the first time since 1983.

Josep Garcia, 2026 EnduroGP of Wales.

Wales hosted then, and 44 years later it will host again next year on a route that will span 900 miles contested over a six-day schedule.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The event was announced last year and will arrive the year after the final edition of the Welsh EnduroGP round at Rhayader, which will take place on 7–9 August.

This week it was presented to the UK parliament in the House of Commons, with representatives from the FIM, ACU, and other UK motorcycling groups such as the National Motorcyclists Council in attendance.

“Bringing the 6Days back to Great Britain next year is a truly special milestone for this historic event, as the very first edition was held in Carlisle in 1913,” said FIM president Jorge Viegas.

“Since then, the competition has grown immensely and is now recognised as one of the most prestigious events on the FIM calendar.

“The 6Days last visited Great Britain in 1983 when it was hosted in Wales, so it is especially fitting that the one-hundred-and-first edition will return to a nation and a region with such a deep-rooted and proud Enduro heritage.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Keenan, 2025 EnduroGP of Wales.

“On behalf of the FIM, I would like to thank the ACU, the entire organising team and all the relevant stakeholders for their commitment and support.

“I am confident that 6Days Wales 2027 will be an outstanding event and a memorable celebration of our sport for competitors, teams, fans and everyone involved.”

Matthew Edwards-Wear, ACU CEO, added. “As the national governing body of motorcycle sport in the UK, we’re proud and excited to welcome the ISDE to the UK in 2027.

“We thank our local Labour MP, John Slinger, for his support and the opportunity to present the event at the House of Commons and to showcase what our 2027 event will entail and the positive effect it will have on our sport, communities and the economy.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The UK has a rich heritage when it comes to the Enduro discipline and, for the ACU, Wales is the perfect region to host the best riders and teams in the world.

“The organising team we have in place is talented and experienced and I know the FIM 6DaysWales 2027 will be an event the FIM, ACU and other stakeholders will be extremely proud of.”