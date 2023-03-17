The opening day of the Official 2023 pre-season test for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes is underway at Portimao.

Track action takes place from 9:30am to 5:30pm from Friday-Sunday, with each class having three track sessions per day.

The season-opening race weekend will be held at the same circuit on March 24-26…

2023 Portimao Moto2 test times, Friday - Session 2 Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 42.681s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 42.703s 3 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 42.970s 4 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.064s 5 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 43.125s 6 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 43.144s 7 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 43.194s 8 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG SpeedUp Racing (Boscoscuro) 1m 43.227s 9 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 43.456s 10 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 43.539s 11 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 43.608s 12 Jake Dixon GBR GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 43.614s 13 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG SpeedUp Racing (Boscoscuro) 1m 43.765s 14 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.920s 15 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 44.053s 16 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 44.096s 17 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 44.120s 18 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 44.283s 19 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 44.314s 20 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 44.418s 21 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 44.683s 22 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 44.685s 23 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 44.899s 24 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 44.913s 25 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 45.402s 26 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 1m 45.794s 27 Kohta Nozane JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 46.112s 28 David Sanchis SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 46.287s 29 Izan Guevara SPA GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) No Time

2023 PORTIMAO MOTO2 TEST TIMES, FRIDAY - SESSION 1 Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 43.710s 2 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 43.767s 3 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.839s 4 Jake Dixon GBR GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 43.951s 5 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 43.976s 6 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 44.104s 7 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 44.172s 8 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 44.297s 9 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 44.314s 10 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 44.347s 11 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 44.425s 12 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 44.571s 13 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG SpeedUp Racing (Boscoscuro) 1m 44.663s 14 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG SpeedUp Racing (Boscoscuro) 1m 44.990s 15 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 45.221s 16 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 45.424s 17 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 45.491s 18 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 45.628s 19 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 45.697s 20 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 45.770s 21 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 45.788s 22 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 46.046s 23 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 46.587s 24 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 1m 46.631s 25 David Sanchis SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 46.979s 26 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 47.353s 27 Kohta Nozane JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 47.812s 28 Izan Guevara SPA GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 48.856s 29 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) No Time