2023 Portimao Moto2 Test results - Day 1 lap times, Friday

Peter McLaren's picture
17 Mar 2023
Sam Lowes, Moto2, Portimao Moto2 test 17 March

Lap times from the opening day of the Official 2023 Portimao Moto2 test.

Sam Lowes heads the final Friday session at the Official 2023 Moto2 pre-season test, held alongside the Moto3 class at Portimao, but Aron Canet's earlier Session 2 time remains the best of day one.

Pedro Acosta, Albert Arenas and Lowes were second, third and fourth overall courtesy of their Session 2 times, with Acosta and Arenas among the riders to sit out Session 3).

Track action takes place from 9:30am to 5:30pm from Friday-Sunday, with each class having three track sessions per day.

The season-opening race weekend will be held at the same circuit on March 24-26…

2023 Portimao Moto2 test times, Friday - Session 3

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.245s
2Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 43.252s
3Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 43.319s
4Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.323s
5Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 43.337s
6Jake DixonGBRGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 43.658s
7Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 43.725s
8Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 43.988s
9Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 44.112s
10Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 44.143s
11Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 44.306s
12Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 44.340s
13Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 44.415s
14Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 44.706s
15Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 44.775s
16Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 45.189s
17Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 45.212s
18Kohta NozaneJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 45.659s
19David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 45.673s
20Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 45.736s
21Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 45.902s
22Izan GuevaraSPAGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 46.689s
 Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)No Time
 Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)No Time
 Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)No Time
 Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)No Time
 Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)No Time
 Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)No Time
 Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)No Time

 

2023 Portimao Moto2 test times, Friday - Session 2

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 42.681s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 42.703s
3Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 42.970s
4Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.064s
5Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 43.125s
6Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 43.144s
7Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 43.194s
8Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp Racing(Boscoscuro)1m 43.227s
9Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 43.456s
10Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 43.539s
11Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 43.608s
12Jake DixonGBRGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 43.614s
13Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp Racing(Boscoscuro)1m 43.765s
14Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.920s
15Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 44.053s
16Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 44.096s
17Jeremy AlcobaSPAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 44.120s
18Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 44.283s
19Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 44.314s
20Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 44.418s
21Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 44.683s
22Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 44.685s
23Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 44.899s
24Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 44.913s
25Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 45.402s
26Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 45.794s
27Kohta NozaneJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 46.112s
28David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 46.287s
29Izan GuevaraSPAGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)No Time

 

2023 PORTIMAO MOTO2 TEST TIMES, FRIDAY - SESSION 1
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 43.710s
2Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 43.767s
3Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.839s
4Jake DixonGBRGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 43.951s
5Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 43.976s
6Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 44.104s
7Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 44.172s
8Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 44.297s
9Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 44.314s
10Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 44.347s
11Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 44.425s
12Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 44.571s
13Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp Racing(Boscoscuro)1m 44.663s
14Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp Racing(Boscoscuro)1m 44.990s
15Jeremy AlcobaSPAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 45.221s
16Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 45.424s
17Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 45.491s
18Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 45.628s
19Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 45.697s
20Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 45.770s
21Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 45.788s
22Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 46.046s
23Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 46.587s
24Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 46.631s
25David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 46.979s
26Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 47.353s
27Kohta NozaneJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 47.812s
28Izan GuevaraSPAGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 48.856s
29Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)No Time

Portimao Moto2 lap records:
Best lap:
Remy Gardner AUS Kalex 1m 42.447s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Remy Gardner AUS Kalex 1m 42.504s (2020)

 