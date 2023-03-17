2023 Portimao Moto2 Test results - Day 1 lap times, Friday
Lap times from the opening day of the Official 2023 Portimao Moto2 test.
Sam Lowes heads the final Friday session at the Official 2023 Moto2 pre-season test, held alongside the Moto3 class at Portimao, but Aron Canet's earlier Session 2 time remains the best of day one.
Pedro Acosta, Albert Arenas and Lowes were second, third and fourth overall courtesy of their Session 2 times, with Acosta and Arenas among the riders to sit out Session 3).
Track action takes place from 9:30am to 5:30pm from Friday-Sunday, with each class having three track sessions per day.
The season-opening race weekend will be held at the same circuit on March 24-26…
2023 Portimao Moto2 test times, Friday - Session 3
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.245s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.252s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.319s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.323s
|5
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 43.337s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.658s
|7
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.725s
|8
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.988s
|9
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.112s
|10
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.143s
|11
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.306s
|12
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.340s
|13
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.415s
|14
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 44.706s
|15
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.775s
|16
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.189s
|17
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.212s
|18
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.659s
|19
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 45.673s
|20
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.736s
|21
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.902s
|22
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.689s
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|No Time
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|No Time
2023 Portimao Moto2 test times, Friday - Session 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.681s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.703s
|3
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.970s
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.064s
|5
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.125s
|6
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.144s
|7
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.194s
|8
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp Racing
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 43.227s
|9
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.456s
|10
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.539s
|11
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.608s
|12
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.614s
|13
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp Racing
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 43.765s
|14
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.920s
|15
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.053s
|16
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.096s
|17
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.120s
|18
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.283s
|19
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 44.314s
|20
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.418s
|21
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.683s
|22
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.685s
|23
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.899s
|24
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.913s
|25
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.402s
|26
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.794s
|27
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.112s
|28
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 46.287s
|29
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|2023 PORTIMAO MOTO2 TEST TIMES, FRIDAY - SESSION 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.710s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.767s
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.839s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.951s
|5
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.976s
|6
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.104s
|7
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.172s
|8
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.297s
|9
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.314s
|10
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.347s
|11
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.425s
|12
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.571s
|13
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp Racing
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 44.663s
|14
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp Racing
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 44.990s
|15
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.221s
|16
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.424s
|17
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.491s
|18
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.628s
|19
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 45.697s
|20
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.770s
|21
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.788s
|22
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.046s
|23
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.587s
|24
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.631s
|25
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 46.979s
|26
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.353s
|27
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.812s
|28
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.856s
|29
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
Portimao Moto2 lap records:
Best lap:
Remy Gardner AUS Kalex 1m 42.447s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Remy Gardner AUS Kalex 1m 42.504s (2020)