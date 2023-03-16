OnlyFans to collaborate with American Racing Moto2 team

The team have called OnlyFans a “subscription social platform” with “a huge online presence across the world”.

The partnership, they say, is designed to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at American Racing in the 2023 season.

Eitan Butbul, the team owner, said: “I’m thrilled to announce our collaboration with OnlyFans for the 2023 season. They are an enormous brand with a huge online presence across the world and it makes me very proud that the American Racing Team has grown to the point of attracting partners of this size.

“This collaboration goes far beyond just a sticker on the bike and a patch on the leathers, it allows us to bring fans closer than ever before to a team in the MotoGP World Championship through content creation.

“We’ve seen what a real focus on content production has done for other sports and we couldn’t be more excited to take this to the next level in motorcycle racing through this platform.”

Ami Gan, CEO of OnlyFans, said: “We are enthusiastic to welcome American Racing to OnlyFans. This collaboration will truly give MotoGP fans an inside look at what it’s like to race around the world, as the team and its riders showcase exclusive content on the platform.

“OnlyFans continues to attract athletes to the platform who are looking for the best way to connect with their fans and share exclusive content.”