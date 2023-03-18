The second day of the Official 2023 pre-season test for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes is underway at Portimao.

Track action takes place from 9:30am to 5:30pm, from Friday-Sunday, with each class having three track sessions per day.

The season-opening race weekend will be held at the same circuit on March 24-26.

Aron Canet was the quickest Moto2 rider on day one, ahead of Pedro Acosta, Albert Arenas and Sam Lowes.

A wet start in Portimao meant no riders elected to set a time during the opening Saturday session.

Somkiat Chantra then led the second session from Jake Dixon, when only Ajo team-mates Pedro Acosta and Albert Arenas remained in the pits...

2023 Portimao Moto2 test times, Saturday - Session 2 Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 43.620s 2 Jake Dixon GBR GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 43.677s 3 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 43.864s 4 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.896s 5 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 43.978s 6 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 44.039s 7 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 44.083s 8 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 44.123s 9 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 44.457s 10 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 44.610s 11 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 44.699s 12 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 44.733s 13 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 44.791s 14 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 44.922s 15 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 44.955s 16 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 44.964s 17 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 45.000s 18 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 45.100s 19 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 45.360s 20 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 45.382s 21 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 45.664s 22 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 45.809s 23 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 45.867s 24 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 1m 45.998s 25 Kohta Nozane JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 46.362s 26 David Sanchis SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 46.645s 27 Izan Guevara SPA GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 48.178s Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) No Time Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) No Time

Fastest Day 1 lap:

Aron Canet SPA Kalex 1m 42.681s (Session 2)