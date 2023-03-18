2023 Portimao Moto2 Test results - Day 2 lap times, Saturday
Lap times from the second day of the Official 2023 Portimao Moto2 test.
The second day of the Official 2023 pre-season test for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes is underway at Portimao.
Track action takes place from 9:30am to 5:30pm, from Friday-Sunday, with each class having three track sessions per day.
The season-opening race weekend will be held at the same circuit on March 24-26.
- Portimao Moto3 Official Test - Latest Results
- Aprilia wings ‘make a big difference’, ‘on the shoulders next!’
- Miller: Bagnaia ‘changed man', Alex Marquez 'impressive, happy for him'
Aron Canet was the quickest Moto2 rider on day one, ahead of Pedro Acosta, Albert Arenas and Sam Lowes.
A wet start in Portimao meant no riders elected to set a time during the opening Saturday session.
Somkiat Chantra then led the second session from Jake Dixon, when only Ajo team-mates Pedro Acosta and Albert Arenas remained in the pits...
2023 Portimao Moto2 test times, Saturday - Session 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.620s
|2
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.677s
|3
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.864s
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.896s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.978s
|6
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.039s
|7
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 44.083s
|8
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.123s
|9
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.457s
|10
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.610s
|11
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.699s
|12
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 44.733s
|13
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.791s
|14
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.922s
|15
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.955s
|16
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 44.964s
|17
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.000s
|18
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.100s
|19
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.360s
|20
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.382s
|21
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.664s
|22
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.809s
|23
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.867s
|24
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.998s
|25
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.362s
|26
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 46.645s
|27
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.178s
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|No Time
Fastest Day 1 lap:
Aron Canet SPA Kalex 1m 42.681s (Session 2)
Portimao Moto2 lap records:
Best lap:
Remy Gardner AUS Kalex 1m 42.447s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Remy Gardner AUS Kalex 1m 42.504s (2020)