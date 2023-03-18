2023 Portimao Moto2 Test results - Day 2 lap times, Saturday

Peter McLaren's picture
18 Mar 2023
Somkiat Chantra, Moto2, Portimao Moto2 test 17 March

Lap times from the second day of the Official 2023 Portimao Moto2 test.

The second day of the Official 2023 pre-season test for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes is underway at Portimao.

Track action takes place from 9:30am to 5:30pm, from Friday-Sunday, with each class having three track sessions per day.

The season-opening race weekend will be held at the same circuit on March 24-26.

Bastianini Will Cause Problems For Bagnaia | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP80

Aron Canet was the quickest Moto2 rider on day one, ahead of Pedro Acosta, Albert Arenas and Sam Lowes.

A wet start in Portimao meant no riders elected to set a time during the opening Saturday session.

Somkiat Chantra then led the second session from Jake Dixon, when only Ajo team-mates Pedro Acosta and Albert Arenas remained in the pits...

2023 Portimao Moto2 test times, Saturday - Session 2

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 43.620s
2Jake DixonGBRGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 43.677s
3Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 43.864s
4Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.896s
5Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 43.978s
6Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 44.039s
7Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 44.083s
8Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 44.123s
9Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 44.457s
10Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 44.610s
11Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 44.699s
12Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 44.733s
13Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 44.791s
14Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 44.922s
15Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 44.955s
16Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 44.964s
17Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 45.000s
18Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 45.100s
19Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 45.360s
20Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 45.382s
21Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 45.664s
22Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 45.809s
23Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 45.867s
24Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 45.998s
25Kohta NozaneJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 46.362s
26David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 46.645s
27Izan GuevaraSPAGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 48.178s
 Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)No Time
 Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)No Time

Fastest Day 1 lap:
Aron Canet SPA Kalex 1m 42.681s (Session 2)

Portimao Moto2 lap records:
Best lap:
Remy Gardner AUS Kalex 1m 42.447s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Remy Gardner AUS Kalex 1m 42.504s (2020)

 