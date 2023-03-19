The third and final day of the Official 2023 pre-season test for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes is underway at Portimao.

Track action takes place from 9:30am to 5:30pm, with each class having three track sessions per day.

Aron Canet was quickest on day one, with Pedro Acosta cutting the best lap down to a 1m 42.234s on day two, then breaking into the '41s (alongside Fermin Aldeguer) in the opening Sunday session.

Reigning title runner-up Ai Ogura is absent after injuring his hand in a motocross training accident.

The season-opening race weekend will be held at the same circuit on March 24-26.

2023 Portimao Moto2 test times, Sunday - Session 1 Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 41.907s 2 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 41.979s 3 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 42.091s 4 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 42.275s 5 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 42.449s 6 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.625s 7 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 42.660s 8 Jake Dixon GBR GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 42.680s 9 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 42.714s 10 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 42.782s 11 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 42.882s 12 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 42.977s 13 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 43.036s 14 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 43.116s 15 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 43.150s 16 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.158s 17 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 43.203s 18 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.207s 19 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.300s 20 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 43.491s 21 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 43.555s 22 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 43.804s 23 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 43.819s 24 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 1m 44.095s 25 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 44.145s 26 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 44.576s 27 Izan Guevara SPA GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 44.584s 28 David Sanchis SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 44.862s 29 Kohta Nozane JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 45.102s

Fastest Day 2 lap:

Pedro Acosta SPA Kalex 1m 42.234s (Session 3)

Fastest Day 1 lap:

Aron Canet SPA Kalex 1m 42.681s (Session 2)