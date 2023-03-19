2023 Portimao Moto2 Test results - Day 3 lap times, Sunday

Peter McLaren's picture
19 Mar 2023
Pedro

Lap times from the third and final day of the Official 2023 Portimao Moto2 test.

The third and final day of the Official 2023 pre-season test for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes is underway at Portimao.

Track action takes place from 9:30am to 5:30pm, with each class having three track sessions per day.

Aron Canet was quickest on day one, with Pedro Acosta cutting the best lap down to a 1m 42.234s on day two, then breaking into the '41s (alongside Fermin Aldeguer) in the opening Sunday session.

Reigning title runner-up Ai Ogura is absent after injuring his hand in a motocross training accident.

The season-opening race weekend will be held at the same circuit on March 24-26.

Bastianini Will Cause Problems For Bagnaia | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP80

2023 Portimao Moto2 test times, Sunday - Session 1

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 41.907s
2Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 41.979s
3Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 42.091s
4Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 42.275s
5Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 42.449s
6Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.625s
7Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 42.660s
8Jake DixonGBRGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 42.680s
9Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 42.714s
10Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 42.782s
11Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 42.882s
12Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 42.977s
13Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 43.036s
14Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 43.116s
15Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 43.150s
16Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.158s
17Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 43.203s
18Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.207s
19Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.300s
20Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 43.491s
21Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 43.555s
22Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 43.804s
23Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 43.819s
24Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 44.095s
25Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 44.145s
26Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 44.576s
27Izan GuevaraSPAGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 44.584s
28David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 44.862s
29Kohta NozaneJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 45.102s

Fastest Day 2 lap:
Pedro Acosta SPA Kalex 1m 42.234s (Session 3)

Fastest Day 1 lap:
Aron Canet SPA Kalex 1m 42.681s (Session 2)

Portimao Moto2 lap records:
Best lap:
Remy Gardner AUS Kalex 1m 42.447s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Remy Gardner AUS Kalex 1m 42.504s (2020)

 