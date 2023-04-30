2023 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix, Jerez - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix at Jerez.
|Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix, Jerez - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 45.107s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|35m 47.948s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|35m 54.725s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 55.270s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|35m 56.163s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|35m 57.030s
|7
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|35m 57.693s
|8
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|36m 0.055s
|9
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|36m 1.577s
|10
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|36m 3.657s
|11
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|36m 7.241s
|12
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|36m 7.924s
|13
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 8.187s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 10.217s
|15
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 11.816s
|16
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|36m 12.029s
|17
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 13.675s
|18
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 15.491s
|19
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|36m 18.330s
|20
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|36m 21.882s
|21
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 21.919s
|22
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|36m 22.258s
|23
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 24.744s
|24
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|36m 24.893s
|25
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 47.679s
|26
|Soichiro Minamimoto
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|36m 48.389s
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|DNF
Pole qualifier Sam Lowes dominates the 2023 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix, passing Alonso Lopez and Pedro Acosta to lead by the end of the opening lap, then controlling a safe advantage over Acosta to secure his first win since Misano 2021.
Lopez completed the podium, over five seconds from Lowes. Injured reigning title runner-up Ai Ogura was in podium contention until falling after light contact during a pass from Lowes' Marc VDS team-mate Tony Arbolino.
Acosta and Arbolino are now tied for the world championship lead.