Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix, Jerez - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 45.107s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 35m 47.948s 3 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 35m 54.725s 4 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 55.270s 5 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 35m 56.163s 6 Jake Dixon GBR Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 35m 57.030s 7 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 35m 57.693s 8 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 36m 0.055s 9 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 36m 1.577s 10 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 36m 3.657s 11 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 36m 7.241s 12 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 36m 7.924s 13 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 36m 8.187s 14 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 10.217s 15 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 36m 11.816s 16 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 36m 12.029s 17 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 36m 13.675s 18 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 15.491s 19 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 36m 18.330s 20 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 36m 21.882s 21 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 36m 21.919s 22 Izan Guevara SPA Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 36m 22.258s 23 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 36m 24.744s 24 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 36m 24.893s 25 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 36m 47.679s 26 Soichiro Minamimoto JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 36m 48.389s Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) DNF Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) DNF Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) DNF

Pole qualifier Sam Lowes dominates the 2023 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix, passing Alonso Lopez and Pedro Acosta to lead by the end of the opening lap, then controlling a safe advantage over Acosta to secure his first win since Misano 2021.

Lopez completed the podium, over five seconds from Lowes. Injured reigning title runner-up Ai Ogura was in podium contention until falling after light contact during a pass from Lowes' Marc VDS team-mate Tony Arbolino.

Acosta and Arbolino are now tied for the world championship lead.