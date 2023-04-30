2023 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix, Jerez - Race Results

30 Apr 2023
Sam Lowes, Moto2, Spanish MotoGP, 29 April

Race results from the 2023 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix at Jerez.

Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix, Jerez - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)35m 45.107s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)35m 47.948s
3Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)35m 54.725s
4Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)35m 55.270s
5Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)35m 56.163s
6Jake DixonGBRAutosolar GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)35m 57.030s
7Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)35m 57.693s
8Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)36m 0.055s
9Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)36m 1.577s
10Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)36m 3.657s
11Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)36m 7.241s
12Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)36m 7.924s
13Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)36m 8.187s
14Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)36m 10.217s
15Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)36m 11.816s
16Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)36m 12.029s
17Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)36m 13.675s
18Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)36m 15.491s
19Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)36m 18.330s
20Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)36m 21.882s
21Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)36m 21.919s
22Izan GuevaraSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)36m 22.258s
23Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)36m 24.744s
24Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)36m 24.893s
25Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)36m 47.679s
26Soichiro MinamimotoJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)36m 48.389s
 Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)DNF 
 Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)DNF 
 Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)DNF 

Pole qualifier Sam Lowes dominates the 2023 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix, passing Alonso Lopez and Pedro Acosta to lead by the end of the opening lap, then controlling a safe advantage over Acosta to secure his first win since Misano 2021.

Lopez completed the podium, over five seconds from Lowes. Injured reigning title runner-up Ai Ogura was in podium contention until falling after light contact during a pass from Lowes' Marc VDS team-mate Tony Arbolino.

Acosta and Arbolino are now tied for the world championship lead.

