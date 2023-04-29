Spanish Moto2: Lowes pace leaves rivals in the dust for Jerez pole

The temperatures rose at the circuit and on track as Sam Lowes gave everything to dominate qualifying for the Moto2 Spanish Grand Prix, as Jerez hosts round four of the championship.

A return for the sun after the thunderstorms earlier at the track saw late pace hard to come by and Sam Lowes timed his best run to perfection to lead qualifying by over half a second.

Attacking the track the Elf Mard VDS rider took all the risks required to secure a best of 1m 40.750s.

The British riders’ bike squirmed underneath him but it did not stop him scoring his first pole since the Sachsenring in 2022, the #22 celebrating with a wheelie.

Pedro Acosta was playing catch up and although he circulated until the clock hit zero the rising temperature meant it was all in vain, bringing home his Red Bull KTM Ajo in second, 0.578s behind.

Dixon bounces back for third.



There will be two Brits on the front row as Jake Dixon, who couldn’t hide his disappointment and frustration at his warm-up lap fall, bounced back for third after being the early pacesetter in the session.

Both of the UK riders have had ups and downs to start the season, with Lowes struggling to qualify and Dixon not making it to the grid in Austin, so both being on the front row could mark an upturn in fortunes for the pair.

Dixon set his best runs tailing Fermin Aldeuger, so it remains to be seen if his one lap speed can be translated into race pace.



Alonso Lopez, who was on pole as recently as Argentina was in the hunt for a front row, but fell just short in a very competitive session, with all times close until Lowes set his stunning run. The CAG Speed Up rider is the best of the Non-Kalex runners on the grid.



Ai Ogura came through Q1 with the kind of quality showing that had become the norm in this runner-up 2022 season. The Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider kept pushing into Q2 and earned fifth on the grid.

Barry Baltus is looking to keep his good rum of form going from sixth for Fieten Olie Racing.

Celestino Vietti looed to at least have fixed his qualifying form with pole at COTA, but could only manage seventh as the tenths needed in the final sector eluded him.

Joe Roberts came through Q1 for eight for Italtrans, with Albert Arenas ninth despite suffering his fourth fall of the weekend from his Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Championship Leader Tony Arbolino has work to do from tenth on the second Elf Marc VDS entry.

Somkiat Chantra starts eleventh for Idemitsu, ahead of Aron Canet.

Twelfth placed Canet had set a new lap record in the third practice session, hotly contested with Sam Lowes and Pedro Acosta, the Spaniard finished with a new best of 1m 40.640s. However thePons Wegow Los40 rider could not match that as the track became hot and sticky.

Bo Bendsneyder finished on the podium last time out after qualifying fourth, but could not mimic that peformance in Spain, qualifying 15th.



What happened in Q1?

Ai Ogura pushed hard to go through with the top time and was joined by Roberts, Zonta van den Goorbergh (17th)and Manuel Gonzalez (16th).

It was Jeremy Alcoba who was shuffled out of the progression places, so he starts 19th for QJMotor Gresini.

Sergio Garcia was by far the best of the Moto3 graduates gaining a place automatically in Q2, starting 18th. Dennis Foggia (Italtrans) was tenth in Q1 for 24th on the grid, while Izan Guevara continued a return from injury but looked far from ready. On home soil the Autosolar GasGas Aspar rider could at least benefit from the comfort of a well known track, but was 26th overall.



Rory Skinner was close on times but not close enough to make any inroads in his early Moto2 career, the Scottish rider starts 27th on the grid for American Racing.

SAG’s lorenzo Dalla Porta crashed, leaving him 25th overall.

Injuries and replacements

Alex Escrig also made his debut after missing the first few rounds through injury. The Forward Team rider starts from last on the grid.

Senna Agius (28th) makes a return to fill in for the injured Darryn Binder at Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP.

Siochiro Minamimoto is back in for Kohta Nozane (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Squad). Arguably the least experienced around Jerez he struggled to 29th.