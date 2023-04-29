Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 1'37.216s 9/9 293k 2 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.221s 7/7 294k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.242s 8/8 296k 4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.316s 8/8 296k 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.341s 8/8 293k 6 Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.367s 8/8 297k 7 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.380s 9/9 293k 8 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.400s 6/7 298k 9 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.450s 9/9 290k 10 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.549s 7/7 293k 11 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.660s 9/9 292k 12 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.704s 9/9 292k Qualifying 1: 13 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 1'36.578s 9/9 296k 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'36.793s 6/8 293k 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 1'36.967s 7/8 287k 16 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'37.072s 6/8 293k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 1'37.164s 6/8 293k 18 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'37.256s 8/8 290k 19 Stefan Bradl GER Team HRC (RC213V) 1'37.297s 6/8 293k 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'37.346s 7/8 287k 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 1'37.753s 8/8 290k 22 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 1'38.492s 7/8 292k 23 Iker Lecuona SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'38.582s 6/8 290k

Fastest Friday time:

Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia 1m 36.708s

Official Jerez MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 36.170s (2022)

Fastest race lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.669s (2022)

Aleix Espargaro takes a tense pole position for the Spanish MotoGP from Jack Miller and Jorge Martin, with light rain just before the start of Qualifying 2 fuelling a frantic 15-minute session.

The unknown track conditions meant some riders fitted wet tyres for their out-lap, but most went straight for slicks.

Dry rubber soon proved the correct choice - soft rears and either the soft or medium front - with the rain passing and lap times constantly improving.

Pole position came down to a duel between Miller and Espargaro, the Aprilia rider (who dodged a cat on track before later suffering a fast fall and losing his number one bike in the previous FP3 session) persevering by 0.221s on his final lap.

"This guy has big balls!" said Aprilia Racing boss Massimo Rivola.

Brad Binder, Francesco Bagnaia and wild-card star Dani Pedrosa will form row two.

Bagnaia and Binder had progressed through Qualifying 1 but title leader Marco Bezzecchi and a distraught former world champion Fabio Quartararo missed out on the final transfer places and will start both Jerez races from just 13th and 15th on the grid, respectively.

Marc Marquez will MISS the Spanish GP â Video of Marc Marquez will MISS the Spanish GP â

Enea Bastianini tried to return to action after being side-lined by shoulder injuries in the season-opening sprint race but withdrew on Saturday morning due to ongoing pain.

Marc Marquez is missing his third event in a row due to hand injuries sustained in his collision with Miguel Oliveira in Portimao.



The eight-time world champion is being replaced at Jerez by Honda WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona, who raced in MotoGP for Tech3 KTM during the 2020 and 2021 seasons with a best finish of sixth place. Lecuona, 23, took a WorldSBK podium last season and is currently ninth in the early 2023 standings.



31-time MotoGP winner Dani Pedrosa is also re-joining the premier-class grid this weekend, as a KTM wild-card. It is Pedrosa’s first grand prix appearance since Austria 2021 and first at Jerez since his final full-time season, at Repsol Honda, in 2018.



Pol Espargaro continues to recover from multiple injuries in Portugal and is again replaced at Tech3 by Pedrosa’s fellow KTM test rider Jonas Folger.