Enea Bastianini withdraws from Spanish MotoGP due to injury

The Ducati rider made his return from injury on Friday but struggled through practice for the Spanish MotoGP, before Ducati confirmed that Bastianini had decided to end his participation.

Bastianini completed six laps in Practice 3 but was seen holding his shoulder after returning to pit lane, a clear sign that the Italian could not continue.

"He said it is too painful after a couple of laps, it is too hard to ride. We don’t want to take too many risks, so he decided to stop,” Tardozzi told MotoGP.com.

Bastianini, who was aiming to be at 100% in Mugello, will likely look to participate in the French MotoGP at Le Mans next month.

Bastianini’s withdrawal means Francesco Bagnaia will fly the flag alone for the factory Ducati team once again.