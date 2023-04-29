2023 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 ^4 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 1'37.229s 6/15 290k 2 ^13 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.103s 4/11 293k 3 ˅2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.243s 5/8 291k 4 ^12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.283s 14/14 290k 5 ^9 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.295s 3/15 288k 6 ^1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.404s 6/11 295k 7 ^5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.410s 6/13 293k 8 ^3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.414s 4/7 293k 9 ˅3 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.418s 5/14 292k 10 ˅8 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.436s 5/15 290k 11 ˅7 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.557s 7/14 293k 12 ˅4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.587s 6/11 293k 13 ˅3 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.637s 6/15 290k 14 ˅5 Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.688s 4/16 297k 15 ˅12 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.691s 5/15 293k 16 ^1 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.869s 12/13 293k 17 ^1 Stefan Bradl GER Team HRC (RC213V) +1.019s 12/15 286k 18 ^1 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.058s 4/12 286k 19 ^4 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.238s 8/13 287k 20 ˅7 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.269s 3/12 289k 21 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.405s 6/14 288k 22 ˅2 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.864s 5/5 294k 23 ˅1 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +2.306s 10/12 288k 24 = Iker Lecuona SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.527s 7/13 286k

* Rookie

Key:

^X Rider is X positions higher than Practice 2.

= Rider is same position as Practice 2.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than Practice 2.

Fastest Friday time:

Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia 1m 36.708s



Official Jerez MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 36.170s (2022)

Fastest race lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.669s (2022)

RNF Aprilia's Miguel Oliveira dominates Free Practice 3 for the 2023 Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.

Seventh on Friday, the Portuguese took the top spot from Fabio Quartararo by 0.103s on his sixth lap of the session and remained ahead thereafter.

Meanwhile factory Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro, fastest on Friday, had a much more stressful session on his way to third.

The Spaniard suffered a scary near miss when a cat ran across the back straight just in front of him, before falling a few minutes later when he lost the front at the 150km/h Turn 11. Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin also tumbled at a similar time.

Just 16th on Friday as he struggled with corner speed and aggressive bike behaviour, Quartararo set his best lap of the weekend so far for second in FP3, backed up by team-mate Franco Morbidelli in fourth.

But, as Takaaki Nakagami (fifth this morning) explained yesterday, some riders are fast in the cooler morning conditions but lose speed in the afternoon. In Nakagami's case, the problem is rear traction disappearing in the heat.

VR46 Ducati's Marco Bezzecchi, KTM's Brad Binder and Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin (who fell) completed the top eight.

Qualifying 1 for those outside of the top ten on Friday - including reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia (12th this morning), 2021 champion Quartararo and current title leader Marco Bezzecchi - will now get underway.

One rider that won't be present is Enea Bastianini, who continued to struggle with shoulder pain this morning and has withdrawn from the remainder of the event.

Marc Marquez will MISS the Spanish GP â Video of Marc Marquez will MISS the Spanish GP â

While Enea Bastianini tried to return to action after being side-lined by shoulder injuries in the season-opening sprint race, Marc Marquez is missing his third event in a row due to hand injuries sustained in his collision with Miguel Oliveira in Portimao.The eight-time world champion is being replaced at Jerez by Honda WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona, who raced in MotoGP for Tech3 KTM during the 2020 and 2021 seasons with a best finish of sixth place. Lecuona, 23, took a WorldSBK podium last season and is currently ninth in the early 2023 standings.31-time MotoGP winner Dani Pedrosa is also re-joining the premier-class grid this weekend, as a KTM wild-card. It is Pedrosa’s first grand prix appearance since Austria 2021 and first at Jerez since his final full-time season, at Repsol Honda, in 2018.Pol Espargaro continues to recover from multiple injuries in Portugal and is again replaced at Tech3 by Pedrosa’s fellow KTM test rider Jonas Folger.