2023 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix, Jerez - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2023 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix at Jerez.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 40.750s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.328s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.330s
|4
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 41.459s
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.507s
|6
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.570s
|7
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.586s
|8
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.653s
|9
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.657s
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.762s
|11
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.772s
|12
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.774s
|13
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.801s
|14
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 41.960s
|15
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.045s
|16
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.052s
|17
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.071s
|18
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.587s
|19
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.971s
|20
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.147s
|21
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.173s
|22
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.197s
|23
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 42.286s
|24
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.435s
|25
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.676s
|26
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.953s
|27
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.011s
|28
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.335s
|29
|Soichiro Minamimoto
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.788s
|30
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 44.222s
Sam Lowes blasts half-a-second clear of Pedro Acosta in the closing stages of Moto2 Qualifying 2 for a comfortable pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix.