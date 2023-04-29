2023 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix, Jerez - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 40.750s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 41.328s 3 Jake Dixon GBR Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 1m 41.330s 4 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 41.459s 5 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 41.507s 6 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 41.570s 7 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 41.586s 8 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 41.653s 9 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 41.657s 10 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 41.762s 11 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 41.772s 12 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 41.774s 13 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 41.801s 14 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 41.960s 15 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 42.045s 16 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 42.052s 17 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 42.071s 18 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 42.587s 19 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 41.971s 20 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 42.147s 21 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 42.173s 22 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 42.197s 23 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 42.286s 24 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.435s 25 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 42.676s 26 Izan Guevara SPA Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 1m 42.953s 27 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 1m 43.011s 28 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 43.335s 29 Soichiro Minamimoto JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 43.788s 30 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 44.222s

Sam Lowes blasts half-a-second clear of Pedro Acosta in the closing stages of Moto2 Qualifying 2 for a comfortable pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix.