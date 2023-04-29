2023 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix, Jerez - Qualifying Results

Peter McLaren's picture
29 Apr 2023
Sam Lowes, Moto2, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Qualifying results from the 2023 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix at Jerez.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 40.750s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 41.328s
3Jake DixonGBRAutosolar GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 41.330s
4Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 41.459s
5Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 41.507s
6Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 41.570s
7Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 41.586s
8Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 41.653s
9Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 41.657s
10Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 41.762s
11Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 41.772s
12Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 41.774s
13Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 41.801s
14Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 41.960s
15Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 42.045s
16Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 42.052s
17Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 42.071s
18Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 42.587s
19Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 41.971s
20Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 42.147s
21Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 42.173s
22Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 42.197s
23Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 42.286s
24Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.435s
25Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 42.676s
26Izan GuevaraSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 42.953s
27Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 43.011s
28Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 43.335s
29Soichiro MinamimotoJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 43.788s
30Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 44.222s

Sam Lowes blasts half-a-second clear of Pedro Acosta in the closing stages of Moto2 Qualifying 2 for a comfortable pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix.

