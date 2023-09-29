2023 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2023 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi.
|2023 Moto2 Motegi - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.477s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.617s
|3
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.925s
|4
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.013s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.221s
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.226s
|7
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.251s
|8
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 51.295s
|9
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.368s
|10
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.382s
|11
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.414s
|12
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.422s
|13
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.531s
|14
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.567s
|15
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 51.619s
|16
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.671s
|17
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.682s
|18
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.773s
|19
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.810s
|20
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.888s
|21
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.926s
|22
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.926s
|23
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.005s
|24
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 52.472s
|25
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 52.647s
|26
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.676s
|27
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.825s
|28
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.121s
|29
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.312s
|30
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.490s