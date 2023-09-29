2023 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Friday Practice Results

Peter McLaren's picture
29 Sep 2023
Somkiat Chantra, Moto2, Indian MotoGP, 23 September

Friday Practice results from the 2023 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi.

2023 Moto2 Motegi - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 50.477s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 50.617s
3Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 50.925s
4Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 51.013s
5Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 51.221s
6Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 51.226s
7Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 51.251s
8Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 51.295s
9Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 51.368s
10Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 51.382s
11Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 51.414s
12Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 51.422s
13Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 51.531s
14Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 51.567s
15Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 51.619s
16Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 51.671s
17Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 51.682s
18Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 51.773s
19Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 51.810s
20Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 51.888s
21Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 51.926s
22Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 51.926s
23Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.005s
24Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 52.472s
25Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)1m 52.647s
26Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 52.676s
27Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 52.825s
28Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 53.121s
29Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 53.312s
30Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 54.490s

 

 