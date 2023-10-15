Indonesian Moto2 Grand Prix, Mandalika - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 34m 51.641s 2 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 34m 53.685s 3 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 34m 56.357s 4 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 35m 0.723s 5 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 35m 0.950s 6 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 3.362s 7 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 35m 4.822s 8 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 35m 6.736s 9 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 9.937s 10 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 10.806s 11 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 11.230s 12 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 35m 11.494s 13 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 35m 11.627s 14 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 35m 13.545s 15 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 35m 14.673s 16 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 35m 18.770s 17 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 35m 20.916s 18 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) 35m 23.218s 19 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 35m 24.510s 20 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 35m 26.254s 21 Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 35m 28.498s 22 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 35m 34.189s 23 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 35m 36.287s 24 Mattia Casadei ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 35m 42.547s 25 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) +1 lap Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) DNF Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) DNF Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) DNF Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) DNF Alberto Surra ITA Forward Team (Forward) DNF

A peerless Pedro Acosta extends his Moto2 title lead with victory in the Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika.