2023 Indonesian Moto2 Grand Prix, Mandalika - Race Results

15 Oct 2023
Pedro Acosta, Moto2, Indonesian MotoGP, 14 October

Race results from the 2023 Indonesian Moto2 Grand Prix at Mandalika.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)34m 51.641s
2Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)34m 53.685s
3Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)34m 56.357s
4Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)35m 0.723s
5Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)35m 0.950s
6Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)35m 3.362s
7Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)35m 4.822s
8Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)35m 6.736s
9Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)35m 9.937s
10Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)35m 10.806s
11Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)35m 11.230s
12Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)35m 11.494s
13Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)35m 11.627s
14Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)35m 13.545s
15Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)35m 14.673s
16Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)35m 18.770s
17Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)35m 20.916s
18Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)35m 23.218s
19Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)35m 24.510s
20Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)35m 26.254s
21Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)35m 28.498s
22Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)35m 34.189s
23Lorenzo BaldassarriITAFantic Racing(Kalex)35m 36.287s
24Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)35m 42.547s
25Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)+1 lap 
 Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)DNF 
 Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)DNF 
 Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)DNF 

A peerless Pedro Acosta extends his Moto2 title lead with victory in the Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika.

 

 