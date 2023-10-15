2023 Indonesian Moto2 Grand Prix, Mandalika - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 Indonesian Moto2 Grand Prix at Mandalika.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|34m 51.641s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|34m 53.685s
|3
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|34m 56.357s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 0.723s
|5
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|35m 0.950s
|6
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 3.362s
|7
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|35m 4.822s
|8
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|35m 6.736s
|9
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 9.937s
|10
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 10.806s
|11
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 11.230s
|12
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 11.494s
|13
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|35m 11.627s
|14
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 13.545s
|15
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|35m 14.673s
|16
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|35m 18.770s
|17
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|35m 20.916s
|18
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|35m 23.218s
|19
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|35m 24.510s
|20
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|35m 26.254s
|21
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 28.498s
|22
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|35m 34.189s
|23
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|35m 36.287s
|24
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|35m 42.547s
|25
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|+1 lap
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|DNF
A peerless Pedro Acosta extends his Moto2 title lead with victory in the Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika.