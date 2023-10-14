Indonesian Moto2: Canet claims pole in close session

Canet came into the session fastest after he again lowered the lap record in P3, and although the change in conditions - it was now much hotter and windier at the Pertamina Mandalika circuit - meant times weren’t as low,the Kalex rider once again rose to the top for pole in Moto2 qualifying at round fifteen of the championship.

The Pons Wegow Los 40 rider went off solo and early as most of his fellow riders looked for a tow at the technical track on Lombok island.

That saw him set a 1m 34.155s lap on just his third trip around the track, with over eight minutes left on the clock. The time was under constant attack but held firm for his sixth pole and second of the season - as he still hunts for a first win.

Behind it was Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Team) who came closest to toppling the time. His fellow countryman chased down the best to come just 0.003s short on his penultimate run. A final attack saw him put in a save as he pushed for the front slot but his consistent lapping stands him in good form for the race.

Filip Salac was in turn just 0.019s behind. 22nd overnight with a broken clutch, the QJMotor Gresini rider made progress in P3 to move straight into Q2. from there the Czech rider gained a great slipstream to initially take second provisionally, before Gonzalez moved ahead.

Acosta fourth, Arbolino crashes

Championship leader Pedro Acosta bounced back from missing most of the first practice session after a huge crash sent his bike flying into the advertising boards to top the second session, again with a then new all time record on the newly resurfaced tarmac.

His time in qualifying was good enough four fourth - a bigger bonus came as Tony Arbolino, who remains his closest rival despite his downturn in form - had a horror of a session.

Arbolino had earlier saved his P3 late on to move into Q1 directly, but that early struggle for speed indicated what was to come in qualifying for the former championship leader.

The Elf Marc VDS rider began by following Jake Dixon after he topped Q1, that allowed him to set an early eighth. From there the Italian knew he needed to push harder - and that resulted in a fast crash out at turn five, which saw his bike travel all the way to turn six.

Arbolino could only watch from his garage as his time shifted down to tenth at the chequered flag, handing Acosta, who is already 50 points ahead, a big grid advantage too.

Ahead of him Fermin Aldeguer looked capable of claiming a first pole, only to cross the line fifth and still just a tiny 0.071s behind Canet’s best as the top Boscoscuro entry for Beta Tools Speed Up.

Winner from pole in Japan , Somkiat Chantra was also the victor at the Indonesian round in 2022. To repeat that feat he will need to move through from sixth on the grid.

Dixon back in Q1, bounces back for seventh.

Last seasons polesitter, Jake Dixon, once again found himself needing a trip through Q1. Like in Japan, something was missing for the British rider, with his penultimate lap fastest in the first two sectors before fading away. A late crash for Kohta Nozane saw all further progress cancelled.

Back to his best and issues worked through the rider from Dover then eased through Q1 with the top time.

The close times in Q2 saw Dixon place seventh, though he was just 0.189s from pole.

Fellow countryman Sam Lowes lines up next to him on the grid in eighth on the second Marc VDS entry.

Zonta van den Goorbergh enjoyed late progress to climb from eleventh to ninth for Fieten Olie Racing GP, with Arbolino’s time completing the top ten.

Joe Roberts placed eleventh for Italtrans, ahead of top rookie in qualifying Sergio Garcia who was twelfth on the second Pons bike.

What else happened in Q1?

Joining Dixon in moving to Q2 were Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez (18th) Jeremy Alcoba (15th) and Bo Bendsneyder (13th).

A stacked session, with practice faller Ai Ogura and an off-pace Lopez in the hunt with Dixon, meant progress was far from guaranteed.

Of the ‘big names’ it was Ogura who missed out. Riding solo meant he had no marker to follow - an issue in the final sector where he struggled. The Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider finished the session by being knocked out of the top four as Gresini’s Alcoba moved in, following around Bo Bendsneyder, who almost missed out as he helped him inadvertently to third in the session.

That sees Ogura line up in 19th.

Alex Escrig came close to progression on his return from injury, finishing a close seventh in Q1 for 21st with Forward.

Rookie Rory Skinner continues his tough shift from BSB, starting 28th for American Racing.

Injuries and replacements

There is only one change to the grid in Moto2 - Lorenzo Baldassarri (25th) makes a return to the paddock to fill in for the injured Celestino Vietti at Fantic Racing.