Marquez secured a top ten spot in Practice 2 and will avoid Saturday’s Q1 session as a result.

The top Honda once again, Marquez was six tenths off the top time which was set by Aleix Espargaro.

However, the big news to fall on day-one of the Indonesian MotoGP was the confirmation that Marquez will have a new crew chief.

Speaking about Gresini’s decision to place Carchedi alongside the eight-time world champion, Marquez said: “As you know, Gresini confirmed that I will work with Frankie [Carchedi].

“It will be strange for me but I already knew when I signed with them because I've been working with Santi for 13 years.

“It will be strange but I accept that situation. I also know that Frankie is a precise guy and I don’t go there with my eyes closed. I know that he works in a good way.”

Marquez feeling ‘better than expected’

After his first podium of the season at Motegi, Marquez is upbeat of his chances heading into the weekend’s double-header, after saying the rhythm during Friday practice ‘was not bad’.

Marquez said: “It was better than we expected. The rhythm was not bad and I was able to ride in a good way.

“The time attack with the second tyre was okay. We are in the top ten which was the best target we could achieve today.

“In the [first] time attack we had a small issue and then for that reason I was riding a bit uncomfortable because I adapted to that issue.

“In the time attack you have two options; complain about the issue or just try to adapt. What I did was try to adapt and for that reason I was not riding comfortably.

“We understood what to change to sort that issue for tomorrow.”