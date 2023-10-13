MotoGP Indonesia: Marc Marquez on crew chief change: “I accept the situation”
Marc Marquez will have a new crew chief for the first time in his MotoGP career next season, after Santi Hernandez has been replaced by Frankie Carchedi following Marquez’ switch to Gresini.
Marquez secured a top ten spot in Practice 2 and will avoid Saturday’s Q1 session as a result.
The top Honda once again, Marquez was six tenths off the top time which was set by Aleix Espargaro.
However, the big news to fall on day-one of the Indonesian MotoGP was the confirmation that Marquez will have a new crew chief.
Speaking about Gresini’s decision to place Carchedi alongside the eight-time world champion, Marquez said: “As you know, Gresini confirmed that I will work with Frankie [Carchedi].
“It will be strange for me but I already knew when I signed with them because I've been working with Santi for 13 years.
“It will be strange but I accept that situation. I also know that Frankie is a precise guy and I don’t go there with my eyes closed. I know that he works in a good way.”
Marquez feeling ‘better than expected’
After his first podium of the season at Motegi, Marquez is upbeat of his chances heading into the weekend’s double-header, after saying the rhythm during Friday practice ‘was not bad’.
Marquez said: “It was better than we expected. The rhythm was not bad and I was able to ride in a good way.
“The time attack with the second tyre was okay. We are in the top ten which was the best target we could achieve today.
“In the [first] time attack we had a small issue and then for that reason I was riding a bit uncomfortable because I adapted to that issue.
“In the time attack you have two options; complain about the issue or just try to adapt. What I did was try to adapt and for that reason I was not riding comfortably.
“We understood what to change to sort that issue for tomorrow.”