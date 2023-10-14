Marc Marquez admits he called Dani Pedrosa for advice before quitting Honda

Dani Pedrosa’s phone rang and he was asked his thoughts on the move that has rocked MotoGP.

Marquez wanted to seek advice from his former teammate of six years.

"I called Dani Pedrosa on Sunday in Japan,” Marquez told DAZN.

“I was in the room after the race: ‘Dani, can I call you?’

“And I called him. What did I ask him? No, let him tell you this if he wants.

“But yes, I called him to him because he has been at Honda for many years.

"What did he say to me? Let him tell it if he wants, I mean, let's see if he's going to get angry.

“But I called him to ask for advice rider to rider. Not ‘what should I do?’ Or ‘what shouldn't I do?’ Because he is a KTM rider and worker.

“I have always had a very good relationship with Dani, he helped me a lot.”

Marquez labelled his decision to leave Repsol Honda for Gresini Ducati for 2024 "the most difficult of my sporting career”.

He added: "When you make a decision like that at first it's hard, but then a weight goes off your shoulders.”

Intriguingly, asking Pedrosa for advice is a window into the close bond that Marquez still retains with his ex-teammate and fellow legend.

Pedrosa is now KTM’s test rider - the manufacturer who once seemed in pole position to land Marquez’s signature.

In a year’s time, Marquez may again be able to select the best bike as the majority of rider contracts come to their conclusion, and KTM will inevitably hope to lure him again.

Could Pedrosa tempt him across to KTM for 2025?